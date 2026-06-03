May 2026 Noncommissioned Officers Inductee Sgt. Breanna Valencia

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany- Sgt. Breanna Valencia, a mortuary affairs specialist assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, was officially inducted into the Noncommissioned Officer Corps during a ceremony held at Tiger Theater on Sembach Kaserne, Germany on May 29, 2026.

Valencia has served in the Army for four years, a journey that began when she enlisted from Columbus, Nebraska. During that time, she completed basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Lee, Virginia. She then was assigned to her first duty station at 54th Quartermaster Company where she deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. She is currently assigned to 21st Theater Sustainment Command, based in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Through each assignment, she developed both professionally and personally, gaining the experience and confidence that ultimately prepared her for leadership.

For Valencia, earning the rank of sergeant represents more than a promotion- it is proof of the hard work and perseverance that brought her to this point.

“It feels like a step toward the future,” she said. “I didn’t always want to be a leader, but now that I’m here, I can look back and see how hard I worked to get to this point. Considering where I grew up and everything I’ve been through, being here today is one of the best things I could ask for.”

As she takes on the responsibilities of a noncommissioned officer, Valencia remains focused on building a better future and leading Soldiers with the same determination that helped him reach this milestone.