Altera Announces New AI, WooCommerce Migration, and Metafield Tools for Shopify Merchants

Recent updates help Shopify merchants manage data across Matrixify-style spreadsheets, WooCommerce migrations, AI tools, and Altera’s import/export workflows.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altera , a Shopify import and export app built for spreadsheet-based store management, recently announced several recent product updates that help merchants and agencies move, organize, and update store data more easily.The updates include AI integrations with ChatGPT and Claude, expanded WooCommerce migration support, and new metafield tools that help merchants work with metafields and metafield definitions in spreadsheet format.The releases reflect Altera’s focus on shipping useful app improvements quickly, with frequent updates built around the data management work merchants handle every day.Altera’s new AI connector allows users to connect supported Shopify data workflows with ChatGPT and Claude. Merchants can use AI-assisted prompts to work with store data while Altera handles the import and export process.Altera has also added WooCommerce migration support, giving merchants a cleaner path to move data from WooCommerce to Shopify. The workflow converts WooCommerce data into a Shopify-ready spreadsheet that can be reviewed, edited, and imported through Altera.For merchants using Matrixify or Matrixify-style workflows, Altera now offers a metafield import template that helps users pull metafield definitions into a cleaner spreadsheet structure. This makes it easier to review field setup, prepare new values, and update metafield data across products, variants, customers, orders, and other Shopify resources.Together, these updates give Shopify merchants, agencies, and operators a more practical way to manage store data across spreadsheets, ecommerce migrations, and AI-assisted workflows.Altera is available on the Shopify App Store About AlteraAltera is a Shopify import and export app that helps merchants manage store data through spreadsheets, Matrixify-compatible formats, AI tools, and migration workflows. Built for merchants, agencies, and operators working at scale, Altera supports bulk imports and exports for products, orders, customers, collections, metafields, metafield definitions, metaobjects, redirects, menus, discounts, and more, helping teams migrate from WooCommerce, clean up store data, and streamline workflows with tools like ChatGPT and Claude.

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