Bisk and Tuition.io Close the Gap Between Employer-Sponsored Education and Top-Tier Universities

Partnership connects employer education assistance benefits to 60+ accredited university programs to remove financial barriers for working learners.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Working professionals now have a more direct path to earning degrees and professional certificates, and their employer may already be footing the bill. Bisk , a premier online education provider, and Tuition.io , a leading employer education assistance platform, have announced a strategic partnership that connects workforce education benefits directly to Bisk's portfolio of accredited university programs. The result: fewer barriers, less friction, and a clearer road from benefit eligibility to career-changing credentials.Together, the partnership creates a bridge between employer-sponsored education benefits and high-quality academic programming, making it easier for working professionals to pursue degrees that advance their career potential without the financial barriers that so often stand in the way."This partnership reflects our shared commitment to making higher education accessible to every working professional," said Trevor Gatt , Bisk’s Senior Corporate Account Executive. "By combining Tuition.io's powerful benefits administration platform with Bisk’s university partnerships, we're removing the financial and logistical hurdles that often prevent employees from pursuing degrees that can change their careers."Tuition.io's platform streamlines the full lifecycle of employee education benefits — including tuition assistance and CourseCa$h™, an innovative direct-pay solution that eliminates out-of-pocket costs at enrollment — to student loan repayment contributions and PSLF support. With over $200M in tuition reimbursements processed and more than $6.2 billion in student loans managed on its platform, Tuition.io brings unmatched expertise in employer-sponsored education finance."Partnering with Bisk extends the impact of our education assistance solution," said Jeni Burkhart, VP Workforce Services, Tuition.io. "Bisk stands out as a true enterprise upskilling platform, providing concierge learner support to guide employees from enrollment to graduation. Their addition to our network further strengthens our commitment to ensure every employer investment in workforce education translates to real career outcomes."Bisk brings to the partnership several of its leading university partners — Michigan State University, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, Indiana University Kelley School of Business, University of South Florida, Eastern Connecticut State University, and University of Missouri–St. Louis — offering more than 60 degree and professional development programs. Areas of study include business leadership, supply chain management, data analytics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, healthcare, lean process improvement, and the liberal arts, providing employees with flexible pathways from certificates to master's degrees across high-demand fields.With an administration platform trusted by 300+ employers nationwide and 60+ premier degree programs from top-tier universities now within reach, the Tuition.io–Bisk partnership gives employers a strategic advantage in building the skilled, loyal workforce today's market demands. Eligible employees can access program discounts by logging into their www.tuition.io/support account.About BiskBisk Education partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise and technology to help institutions, corporations and learners thrive.For more than 50 years, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, Eastern Connecticut State University, University of Missouri-St. Louis, Kelley School of Business and others.Our mission is to Education and Elevate - through transformational learning experiences.To learn more, visit www.bisk.com About Tuition.ioTuition.io is the leading employer-sponsored education benefit platform specializing in student loan benefits and tuition assistance administration. Its solutions help employers hire, retain, and upskill talent by addressing the dual challenges of historic student debt and the ROI of higher education. To learn more, visit www.Tuition.io

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