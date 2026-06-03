The Vessel Group Appoints Jessica Jonah as Global Director of Strategic Partnerships

Jessica Jonah joins VG’s London office to strengthen global partnerships across energy, commodities, technology, and strategic industry ecosystems.

Jessica brings a unique combination of relationship leadership, commercial awareness, and deep connectivity across the commodities and energy ecosystem.” — Dennis Hatchett, CEO of The Vessel Group

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vessel Group (VG), a global management consulting and executive search firm specializing in energy, commodities, ETRM, treasury, and business transformation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica Jonah as Global Director, Strategic Partnerships, based in the firm’s London office.Jessica joins The Vessel Group with a strong background in strategic partnerships, stakeholder engagement, international business development, and relationship management across the commodities and energy sectors. Her experience spans global B2B events, strategic growth initiatives, industry partnerships, and philanthropic initiatives centered around community engagement and impact.In her new role, Jessica will support VG’s continued international expansion across EMEA and APAC, helping strengthen strategic relationships with clients, partners, technology providers, and industry organizations throughout the global energy and commodities markets.“Jessica brings a unique combination of relationship leadership, commercial awareness, and deep connectivity across the commodities and energy ecosystem,” said Dennis Hatchett, CEO of The Vessel Group. “Her ability to build meaningful relationships and bring people together aligns perfectly with our philosophy of ‘Good Work with Good People.’ As we continue expanding globally, we are excited to have Jessica helping lead and strengthen our strategic partnerships throughout the industry.”Jessica spent several years with Commodities People, a global B2B events and media organization serving the commodities and energy trading industry, where she built and managed strategic relationships across global commodity and energy markets and led partnership engagement across flagship international industry events. Her experience across partnerships, marketing, and strategic visibility initiatives positions her well to support VG’s growing portfolio of consulting, advisory, and transformation services globally.Jessica’s background also includes leadership experience supporting international business events, stakeholder engagement initiatives, and community-focused programs, bringing a well-rounded and people-centered approach to partnership development.At The Vessel Group, Jessica will work closely with leadership across the organization to further expand VG’s strategic alliances and market presence across ETRM advisory and transformation initiatives , AI-enabled operational and analytics solutions, treasury and risk consulting, system selection and implementation advisory, managed support services, global business development and ecosystem partnerships, industry events, thought leadership, and strategic engagement initiatives.“I’m excited to join The Vessel Group during such a strong stage of growth,” said Jessica Jonah. “VG has built a strong reputation within the energy and commodities industry through its expertise, collaborative approach, and commitment to long-term relationships. I look forward to supporting the firm’s continued international growth and strategic initiatives.”About The Vessel GroupThe Vessel Group is a global management consulting and executive search firm focused on energy, commodities, treasury, and digital transformation. The firm provides advisory, implementation, project oversight, managed support, and strategic consulting services across ETRM platforms, treasury systems, AI-enabled solutions, and operational transformation initiatives.Guided by the philosophy “Good Work with Good People,” The Vessel Group partners with clients across upstream, midstream, downstream, renewables, utilities, maritime, and commodity trading sectors worldwide.

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