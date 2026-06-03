Arkansas Civic Leadership Institute Fills a Gap for High School Girls

LITTLE ROCK — On May 26, the Arkansas legislature looked a little younger. And a lot more female.

Earlier this year, legislators became aware that up to 150 young women from Arkansas high schools were blocked from participation in the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State due to a deadline for schools that fell on spring break. Many schools missed this initial deadline, though the application deadline for the students was still weeks away. The Auxiliary refused to offer any extensions, breaking from their normal protocol of extending the deadline every year.

In response, lawmakers, led by Senator Breanne Davis and Representative DeAnn Vaught, launched the Arkansas Civic Leadership Institute (ACLI), a hands-on opportunity for these rising high school seniors to engage in the legislative process and hear directly from state leaders.

The Institute took place on Tuesday, May 26, while the regular Boys and Girls State sessions occurred later in the week.

ACLI participants spent the morning hearing from state leaders, including Secretary of State Cole Jester, Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Rhonda K. Wood, and staff members from the Governor’s and Attorney General’s offices. Participants then worked in committee meetings to prepare bills. In the Senate, the new senators spent the afternoon debating and voting on bills in a mock legislative session.

Some of the bills they examined included prohibiting some processed food purchases through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), increasing Saturday hours during early voting periods, and expunging misdemeanors from juvenile criminal records, as well as a bill that would allow private school students to compete in athletics at a public school if their school does not offer it on a varsity level.

Senators Alan Clark, Breanne Davis, Tyler Dees, Kim Hammer, Jamie Scott, Dan Sullivan, and Clarke Tucker were all on hand to offer guidance during the process.

ACLI participants ended the day in a question-and-answer session with the senators and a closing ceremony in the Capitol rotunda. The senators emphasized respect between people, regardless of their political parties, and learning to disagree while still engaging and listening to those with a different perspective.

“Senator Hammer and I, for example, sometimes fight like cats and dogs over particular bills, but at the end of the day, we are friends, and I have tremendous respect for this man,” Senator Tucker said. “While we have different opinions, we all want what is best for Arkansas, and we can work together to move our state forward.”

Senator Jamie Scott, the youngest Black female ever elected to the state Senate, and Senator Breanne Davis, who is the first female President Pro Tempore designee in Arkansas history, both spoke to ACLI participants about the importance of community service, however that looks in their lives.

It is always inspiring to see our youth participating in civic programs. It was a privilege to meet and work with these young women. The Arkansas Civic Leadership Institute was a success, and our future is bright, knowing these young women are ready to lead and serve.

29 May 2026