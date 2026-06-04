ev.energy launches Eve, the AI-native platform built to coordinate the grid-edge

ev.energy launches Eve, the multi-DER grid-edge orchestration platform

Eve orchestrates every EV, battery, solar, and flexible load on the network as one resource. Eve Insight planning interface launches in BETA for utilities.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ev.energy today launched Eve™, an AI-native multi-DER orchestration platform that coordinates every flexible energy asset on the grid, including electric vehicles, home batteries, rooftop solar, and other flexible loads, all as one dispatchable resource. Eve Insight, the platform's conversational planning interface for utility teams, launches in BETA today with select utility customers. Eve has already been deployed across 55+ programs and 300,000+ customers in North America and Europe.The launch comes against the most acute affordability and capacity crunch the US grid has faced in a generation. US retail electricity prices climbed 6.1% in the year to April 2026 — 61% faster than inflation, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data reported by Bloomberg . New generation cannot keep pace: the median wait to connect a new power plant to the US grid reached approximately five years in 2023, up from under two in 2008, according to Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory . Data centre demand is projected to more than double by 2030.Eve offsets these challenges by empowering utilities to unlock the hundreds of gigawatts of flexibility from assets already on the grid. The platform outperforms single-asset and system-level platforms with sub-5-minute, grid-aware control at the individual asset, across every distributed energy resource type on the network. For example, Eve can respond to a constrained transformer with surgical precision, dispatching only the assets within reach of the constraint together in that window, against that signal. This bolsters the grid with maximum efficiency while always ensuring a smooth customer experience. The same coordinated fleet can be shaped to any grid signal: surgical for distribution constraint relief, flat for capacity, peaky for arbitrage, ramped for renewable matching. Eve provides one audit trail with settlement-grade data ready to file the day the rate case opens."Utilities are being asked to absorb data center load growth, electrify transportation, hold customer bills, and prove ratepayer benefit across the full base - all on the same five-year clock that used to deliver a single power plant," said Nick Woolley, CEO and co-founder of ev.energy. "The platforms that get them through this moment must deliver four things in one place: deployed scale, device-level dispatch across every asset type, financial-grade evidence, and AI efficiency grounded in real operational data. Eve does all of this today. We have been building this platform across more than 55 programs globally for 8 years. Today we are naming it, and putting the AI layer on top of operational truth in a way no one else in this market has."Eve Insight, the conversational interface, compresses utility modelling work that historically took months into hours. Utility planners can ask a question in natural language, "What flexibility do I have on Feeder 7 if EV penetration triples by 2028?", and receive a load growth forecast, a deferral business case with NPV, a DAC participation projection, and filing-ready evidence with cited sources and confidence intervals. The interface is grounded in three tiers of data: public datasets for first-pass modelling, anonymised operational benchmarks from ev.energy's 300,000+ user base for real-world insight, and utility-specific data ingested only when the customer explicitly chooses to share it, sandboxed and partitioned per client. With European data privacy heritage, IEEE 2030.5 CSIP, and SOC2 Type 2 compliance, ev.energy is continuing to put cybersecurity, compliance, and data handling at the forefront with Eve.Eve Insight is in BETA. Its outputs are draft planning tools designed to inform utility decisions. Every output cites its sources, methodologies, and confidence intervals. During BETA, ev.energy works alongside each customer's qualified team to review outputs intended for regulatory submission before filing. Final responsibility for any regulatory submission rests with the utility and its qualified team.About ev.energyev.energy is the company behind Eve™, the AI-native multi-DER orchestration platform that turns electric vehicles, solar, batteries, and other flexible loads into coordinated grid assets, unlocking value for energy providers, consumers, and the planet. Headquartered in Palo Alto and London, ev.energy works with utilities, CCAs, retailers, fleets, and property operators across North America and Europe. The company was ranked the #1 EV VPP specialist by Wood Mackenzie in 2024 and 2025 and has been a certified B Corp since 2020. More at ev.energy

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