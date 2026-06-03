The Stardust Experience Named Children’s Book Writing Service of the Year 2025/2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Stardust Experience is pleased to announce it has been named Children’s Book Writing Service of the Year 2025/2026 in the Corporate LiveWire Global Awards. The award showcases the agency’s work creating original children’s books, scripts, screenplays, educational content, and other storytelling projects for clients seeking professional support in bringing imaginative concepts to life.Founded in 2019, The Stardust Experience began with a belief that meaningful stories deserve the opportunity to move beyond the initial idea stage. Creative Director Zoe Peart-Johnson and Founder Alex Peart-Johnson developed the agency around an appreciation for the role that books, fantasy, and the arts can play in childhood. Their approach combines structured writing and editing with a focus on preserving the emotional core of each client’s concept.At its core, the agency specializes in children’s ghostwriting services for aspiring authors , entrepreneurs, public figures, educators, creators, and organizations. Its writers have completed thousands of projects aimed at young audiences, ranging from illustrated storybooks and chapter books to poems, scripts, screenplays, app and game writing, nonfiction content, and educational materials. Team members have also written for organizations and brands including BBC, Mojang, HarperCollins, Cartoon Network, Pinewood, and Edexcel.According to the company, The Stardust Experience has maintained a clear policy that its creative writing is completed by people. Its children’s stories are written without AI-generated content or templates, with the agency emphasizing the importance of empathy, imagination, context, and age-appropriate storytelling.“Receiving the Children’s Book Writing Service of the Year award is meaningful because it recognizes the care that goes into every project,” says Zoe Peart-Johnson, Creative Director of The Stardust Experience. “We have a strong no-AI policy for our creative work, and that commitment is reflected in every story and piece of media we create together. Children’s literature deserves authentic imagination, thoughtful writing, and the human connection that gives a story its heart.”Corporate LiveWire states that its Global Awards recognize businesses and organizations across major industries, with nominees assessed using criteria that include service excellence, industry recognition, ethical practice, branding, and employee satisfaction. The Stardust Experience is featured in the Global Awards 2025/2026 publication as the Children’s Book Writing Service of the Year.For more information about The Stardust Experience, please visit www.thestardustexperience.com About The Stardust ExperienceThe Stardust Experience is a UK-based professional children’s ghostwriting agency founded in 2019. The agency works with aspiring authors, entrepreneurs, creators, educators, public figures, and organizations to develop original children’s books and other creative projects based on their concepts. Its services include children’s storybooks, chapter books, scripts, screenplays, educational writing, nonfiction content, editing, and creative consulting. The Stardust Experience follows a no-AI policy for its creative writing and emphasizes original, human-written storytelling.

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