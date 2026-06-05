eVero Selected by LifePlan and Advance Care Alliance New York to Transform Care Coordination Across New York State

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CCANY Members Adopt Integrated eVero Platform to Advance Person‑Centered, Data‑Driven Care

Transitioning to the eVero platform reflects our shared commitment to investing in solutions that strengthen our workforce and improve the experience of the individuals and families we support.” — Nick Cappoletti, CEO of CCANY

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eVero Corporation (“eVero’), a leading software solutions provider for the Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) sector, today announced its selection as the new care management technology platform for LifePlan Care Coordination Organization (CCO) and Advance Care Alliance New York (ACANY) CCO. This partnership marks a significant step forward in strengthening the digital infrastructure that supports care coordination for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) across New York State.Together, LifePlan and ACANY serve more than 50,000 individuals from the northern to the southern borders of New York State and as far west as the Finger Lakes. As members of the Coordinated Care Alliance of New York (CCANY) , both organizations are aligned in advancing high-quality, person-centered care.Implementing eVero’s fully integrated SaaS platform will streamline operations, strengthen compliance, and improve service consistency and measurable outcomes. The platform’s intuitive design, automated workflows, and real-time data capabilities will reduce administrative burden and enable care managers to spend more time directly supporting members and families. Ultimately, the transition will support more responsive, person-centered services for individuals and their families across New York.“Transitioning to the eVero platform reflects our shared commitment to investing in solutions that strengthen our workforce and improve the experience of the individuals and families we support,” said Nick Cappoletti, CEO of CCANY. “By aligning around a modern, integrated system, we are not only increasing efficiency, we are also advancing a more connected, responsive, and high-quality care coordination system across New York State.”“This partnership with LifePlan CCO and ACANY CCO is a significant milestone for eVero,” said Christos G. Morris, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of eVero. “These organizations are leaders in community-based care, and we are honored to support their mission with technology that enhances efficiency, transparency, and outcomes. Together, we are raising the bar for care coordination across New York.”Key benefits of the eVero platform include:- Streamlined care management workflows with reduced duplication of effort- Enhanced data accuracy and strengthened regulatory compliance- Improved communication and collaboration across multidisciplinary care teams- Real-time reporting and analytics to support informed decision-making- Greater flexibility to adapt to changing state and federal requirementsBuilt specifically for the IDD and HCBS landscape, eVero’s HITRUST-certified platform is designed to meet the unique needs of care coordination organizations. It enables providers to remain agile amid evolving regulatory requirements while maintaining full compliance with New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) standards.About eVeroeVero empowers outcomes for both caregivers and individuals with IDD. With a proprietary, easy-to-use Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that creates a connected ecosystem across the entire care continuum - from I/DD Provider Agencies, Fiscal Intermediaries, Support Brokers, and support staff to the families and individuals they serve - eVero optimizes workflows while increasing transparency and productivity. Offering comprehensive reporting, from individualized metrics to the big-picture analytics needed to provide optimal care, eVero also manages Electronic Health Records (EHR), Self-Direction services, Electronic Visit Verification (EVV), eMAR, and Medicaid billing. Continually evolving its offerings to support better health outcomes, eVero is a place where innovative technology meets human care. http://www.evero.com About LifePlan CCOFormed in 2018, LifePlan CCO is a New York State-funded Care Coordination Organization dedicated to empowering people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families to live happy, healthy and meaningful lives, through person-centered planning and support. Dedicated and experienced Care Managers work closely with members to coordinate and ensure access to health and behavioral health services, social services, and meaningful opportunities in their communities. https://lifeplanccony.com About Advance Care Alliance New York (ACANY)Created in 2018, ACANY provides comprehensive care coordination to more than 30,000 people with IDD throughout New York City, Long Island, and the lower Hudson Valley. With a strong network of Care Managers and a commitment to innovation, ACANY is dedicated to supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through personalized care planning and access to community resources, supporting each person to live their healthiest and most meaningful life. https://acany.org Media Contacts:Maria BediakoCoordinated Care Alliance of New York (CCANY)+1 914-341-2648Maria.Bediako@ccany.org

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