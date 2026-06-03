TX RX Systems Introduces 439 Tower Top Amplifier Platform for 700/800 MHz Critical Communication Networks

New TX RX Systems 439 TTA Tower Top Amplifier

The 439 Tower Top Amplifier (TTA) is a current-generation platform by TX RX Systems for 700/800 MHz communication environments.

Customers want RF infrastructure that maintains critical systems without creating additional complexity.” — Tony Gattuso

ANGOLA, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TX RX Systems Introduces 439 Tower Top Amplifier Platform for 700/800 MHz Critical Communication NetworksAngola, NY, June 3, 2026. The 439 Tower Top Amplifier (TTA) is a current-generation platform by TX RX Systems that offers Customers dependability, durability and practical system support in challenging 700/800 MHz communication environments.The 439 platform will serve the Land Mobile Radio, public safety, utility, transportation, government, education, industrial and commercial markets that require dependable infrastructure to support maintenance, site refreshes, spares planning and network expansions. The platform provides a logical path for agencies, integrators and system owners to provide current production hardware for their existing 700/800 MHz sites.The 439 TTA platform is specifically designed to meet the applications where receiving performance matters. Those applications may include tower top receive amplification; remote site support; donor site applications; multi-site system enhancements; equipment upgrades/modernization and all receive path applications that require high-quality signals and high-reliability systems."Customers want RF infrastructure that maintains critical systems without creating additional complexity," stated Tony Gattuso, Senior Sales & Marketing Manager for TX RX Systems. "The 439 platform allows Customers to have a current TTA solution that provides better performance and rugged packaging and support for future site work, maintenance programs and system refresh projects."The 439 TTA system offers at least 22 dB net gain, a minimum of 110 dB rejection and low noise performance at 2.5 dB max @ +25°c and 2.7 dB max at -30°c to +60°c. The tower top amplifier section offers at least 28 dB of gain, operates over the frequency range of 799 to 816 MHz and is housed in a NEMA 4x aluminum enclosure that is coated with epoxy painted construction.In addition to the improved tower top amplifier section the platform has been enhanced with an updated deck interface to improve user interaction with the field. Electronically adjustable attenuation is provided in .5 dB increments using an lcd touchscreen interface. Expandable output options allow integrators and system managers to configure the system to meet the specific needs of the site.The development of the 439 platform represents TX RX Systems' current production solution for many applications that historically were associated with earlier TTA configurations. Rather than approaching site support as a one-for-one equipment discussion TX RX Systems is focused on helping Customers identify the right current platform for their application performance requirements and long-term maintenance plan.This release reflects TX RX Systems broader approach to RF infrastructure. The company views receive amplification filtering combining BDAs DAS products tower top amplifiers monitoring systems and antennas as interconnected parts of the communication path. Each part affects the strength clarity and reliability of the network and the 439 supports this path where tower top receive is important.The 439 will be especially valuable for Customers who are planning site maintenance or system refresh work where existing infrastructure must continue to perform in harsh outdoor environments. Features such as NEMA 4x aluminum construction defined lightning protection test port coupling service-oriented deck designations are designed to provide consistent deployment results across towers rooftop sites remote sites and other demanding locations."Each system has its own receive path challenges", added Jay Slomba, Director of Business Development for TX RX Systems. "Some Customers are managing aging infrastructure. Some are expanding coverage. Others are planning spares and maintenance around systems that need to stay online for years. The 439 provides them a modern platform that can be reviewed, configured and supported around those real-world requirements."For integrators and system managers the value of a current generation TTA platform is not limited to a single specification. It is also about long term availability, configuration, guidance technical support and confidence that the product fits the needs of the site. TX RX Systems works directly with Customers to review system requirements and help match the 439 platform to appropriate applications.The 439 Tower Top Amplifier platform also supports Customers who are standardizing future maintenance and spare equipment planning around current TX RX Solutions. By providing system operators with rugged reliable TTA option for 700/800 MHz applications TX RX Systems helps reduce uncertainty when planning site upgrades network improvements and long-term infrastructure support.TX RX Systems continues to manufacture and support RF solutions from its facility in New York, where its team works directly with engineers’ integrators and system operators to support reliable communications infrastructure. The 439 platform represents nearly five decades of RF experience and continued commitment to field driven products that deliver high quality signals and reliable performance in critical communications environments.The 439 Tower Top Amplifier platform is available for quotes technical guidance and system planning. Please contact TX RX Systems' sales team at sales@txrx.com or visit txrx.com.About TX RX SystemsFounded in 1976 and headquartered in Angola, NY, TX RX Systems is a leader in the Land Mobile Radio and RF conditioning markets. The company designs and manufactures mission-critical RF conditioning products services and training resources for public safety telecommunications government healthcare transportation education warehouse/distribution utilities and other critical communications sectors. With nearly five decades of RF innovation TX RX Systems remains committed to delivering reliable high-quality solutions that enable critical communications today and tomorrow.Media Contact:Jay SlombaDirector of Business Development & Strategic Marketingjslomba@txrx.com716-217-3117

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