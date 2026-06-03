Shufti and Biometric Update to Host Live Webinar on the Friction Versus Fraud Tradeoff in Digital Onboarding

A live session on 4 June brings industry practitioners together to debate how much onboarding security is too much and its impact on fraud risk and conversion.

As fraud threats continue to evolve, I'm looking forward to sharing my perspective and some of the techniques we use to balance security, compliance, and customer experience” — James Eastham, Founder and CEO of Scion Compliance Limited

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shufti, a global identity verification and fraud prevention provider, in partnership with Biometric Update, will host a live industry webinar, "Friction vs. Fraud: How Much Security Is Too Much?", on 4 June 2026 at 2:00 PM GMT.

The session will bring together prominent voices from the identity verification, compliance, fraud prevention, and product innovation sectors to examine one of the most pressing challenges facing digital businesses today: how to maximize fraud resilience without undermining customer acquisition and conversion performance.

As organizations accelerate digital transformation initiatives, onboarding has become a critical battleground where security, compliance, and customer experience converge. Every additional verification layer can reduce fraud exposure, yet excessive friction often results in customer abandonment, lower conversion rates, and diminished lifetime value. Conversely, overly streamlined onboarding journeys may expose organizations to account takeover, synthetic identity fraud, and sophisticated financial crime schemes.

This live discussion will challenge the traditional notion that organizations must choose between security and growth. Instead, the panel will explore how modern risk orchestration, biometric authentication, and intelligent identity verification technologies enable businesses to dynamically balance customer experience with fraud prevention in real time.

Featured Speakers

-Joel R. McConvey, Editor, Biometric Update (Moderator)

-James Eastham, Founder & CEO, Scion Compliance Limited

-Syed Khalid, Founder & CEO, FinCheck

-Tom Gadsden, VP Product, Shufti

Why This Discussion Matters Now:

The webinar comes at a pivotal moment for the digital identity ecosystem. Financial institutions, fintechs, marketplaces, and regulated businesses are facing unprecedented pressure from rapidly evolving fraud threats, including:

-The accelerating growth of synthetic identity fraud across consumer finance and digital services.

-The proliferation of AI-generated identity documents and deepfake-enabled impersonation attacks.

-Increasing regulatory scrutiny surrounding customer due diligence and identity assurance.

-Rising customer expectations for fast, secure, and low-friction digital onboarding experiences.

Against this backdrop, organizations are being challenged to rethink traditional onboarding models and adopt more adaptive, risk-based approaches to identity verification and fraud mitigation.

James Eastham, Founder and CEO of Scion Compliance Limited, shared his thoughts, "As fraud threats continue to evolve, I'm looking forward to sharing my perspective and some of the techniques we use to balance security, compliance, and customer experience, while hearing how others are approaching the same challenge.”

Key Discussion Topics

Participants will gain practical insights into:

-The measurable business impact of onboarding friction on customer acquisition, conversion, and retention.

-How low-friction onboarding environments can create vulnerabilities that attract organized fraud networks.

-The growing role of biometric verification simultaneously enhances security, trust, and user experience.

-Best practices for implementing risk-based onboarding frameworks that adjust controls based on customer profiles, behavioral signals, and transaction risk.

-Strategies for continuously optimizing onboarding journeys through data-driven fraud intelligence and customer experience analytics.

Designed as an interactive debate rather than a traditional presentation, the session will draw upon real-world experiences, operational challenges, and strategic decisions made by leaders responsible for fraud prevention, compliance, and digital growth initiatives.

The event will conclude with a live audience Q&A, providing attendees with the opportunity to engage directly with the panel and discuss their most pressing onboarding, compliance, and fraud prevention challenges.

Event Details

Title: Friction vs. Fraud: How Much Security Is Too Much?

Date: 4 June 2026

Time: 2:00 PM GMT

Format: Live Online Webinar

In Collaboration with: Biometric Update

Registration: https://lnkd.in/dpWtzMKF

The webinar is designed for Chief Product Officers and product leaders, Heads of Fraud and Financial Crime, risk and compliance executives, digital identity professionals, growth and customer acquisition leaders, and decision-makers across financial services, fintech, and other digitally enabled businesses.

Attendance is complimentary, and spaces are limited. Register today and reserve your place now to join an industry-wide discussion on the future of secure, conversion-optimized digital onboarding. Register here to join: https://lnkd.in/d5mykiBV

To Connect with team Visit Shufti Here



About Shufti

Shufti is an identity verification and compliance technology company founded in 2017 and headquartered in London. The company provides identity verification, biometric authentication, KYC, KYB, and AML solutions that help organizations verify customers, prevent fraud, and meet regulatory requirements. In 2026, Shufti became the first European company to achieve iBeta Level 3 PAD conformance for passive liveness on iOS and Android and was recognized as a Leader in Liminal's 2026 Age Verification and Age Estimation Indexes.



About Biometric Update

Biometric Update is an independent publication that provides daily news, analysis, and research on biometrics and digital identity. Its coverage includes biometric technologies, identity verification, authentication, digital identity, and digital public infrastructure, serving a global audience of industry professionals, governments, financial institutions, and technology providers.

SOURCE SHUFTI



Shufti Becomes the First European Company to Achieve iBeta PAD Level 3 Conformance

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