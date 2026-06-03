True Wildlife Crime: One Investigation, 180 Charges

It all started when tips started rolling in about repeated deer spotlighting, but then Senior Conservation Police Officer Dan Smith quickly realized he was uncovering something much bigger.

In this episode of True Wildlife Crime, CPO Smith breaks down one of the most brazen wildlife crime investigations he had ever worked, involving illegal spotlighting, reckless shooting, animal cruelty, and nearly 180 wildlife charges tied to months of criminal activity.

If you see something, say something! Your prompt action can protect Virginia’s wildlife. Report violations today.