Celebrate the natural and cultural heritage of Derrynane at ‘Discover Derrynane’ Family Festival (5-7 June 2026)
The Office of Public Works (OPW) is delighted to announce the return of the ‘Discover Derrynane’ festival, taking place from Friday 5 June to Sunday 7 June, offering a weekend of free events and activities for visitors of all ages. Produced and curated by the Office of Public Works, the programme showcases the rich biodiversity, history and creative life of Derrynane Parklands.
Across the three-day festival, visitors can enjoy a wide-ranging programme of walks, talks, guided tours, workshops, exhibitions, film screenings, music, storytelling, art, wildlife experiences and outdoor activities. The weekend invites the public to explore Derrynane through conservation, learning, creativity and shared community experience.
Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, Kevin “Boxer” Moran will officially launch the festival followed by marine creature workshops, musical guided tours with Peter Mullarkey, photography workshops with Patrick Kavanagh, Bog Jazz with Cáit Ní Rian and closing Friday activities with ‘Dusk’ a themed storytelling and astronomy tour celebrating stillness.
Minister Kevin “Boxer” Moran TD, said,
On Saturday and Sunday, visitors can take part in wild plant medicine walks, photography sessions with Vinny Hyghland and Patrick Kavanagh, seashore safaris, face painting, bee observation, beach yoga and heritage walks to Abbey Island with Paddy Bushe, alongside guided tours of Derrynane House and film screenings. The weekend programme also features music and storytelling, including themed performances connected to the life of Daniel O’Connell.
Discover Derrynane 2026 presents an opportunity for local residents and visitors to experience the unique environment and heritage of Derrynane in an engaging and accessible way.
Join us at ‘Discover Derrynane’ from the afternoon of Friday, 5 June to Sunday, 7 June to celebrate Derrynane’s heritage and experience all that this stunning location has to offer. All events are free, although some require booking. For a full list of activities, see event listing.
ENDS
If you would like to speak with a nominated spokesperson on the event, please contact pressoffice@opw.ie to arrange.
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NOTES TO EDITORS
Discover Derrynane Weekend – full details on the free activities and events, including guided walks, workshops and family activities are available on Discover Derrynane 2026
Derrynane House and National Historic Park
Derrynane House, located 3.5km from Caherdaniel, Co. Kerry, is the family home of Daniel O'Connell and the house is now a museum dedicated to the life of Daniel O'Connell and his great achievements. Derrynane was transferred to the State in 1964 and most Daniel O’Connell’s historic demesne, to which he was much attached, now forms Derrynane National Historic Park. Spanning 300 acres (120 hectares), the park boasts beautiful gardens, extensive coastline and beaches, natural oak woodland, and archaeological sites and is under the care of the Office of Public Works (OPW).
Derrynane National Historic Park, which is on Fáilte Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way route has 1.5km of shoreline with sand dunes and beaches, including a Blue Flag beach. There are a variety of trails throughout the grounds, including a section of the Kerry Way, a Mass Path and a seashore nature trail.
Further information and opening times are available on heritageireland.ie.
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