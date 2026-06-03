OECD Economic Outlook and European Commission ‘spring package’ Statement by An Tánaiste and Minister for Finance, Simon Harris, T.D.

“Firstly, the OECD published its usual summer economic assessment where, unsurprisingly, the conflict in the Middle East dominates the outlook for the global economy. Against this backdrop, the external outlook is somewhat downbeat, as higher energy prices erode real incomes and heightened geopolitical uncertainty dampens investment in many of Ireland’s main trading partners.

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