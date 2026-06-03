Minister Foley announces details of maximum fee caps alongside over €480 million for Core Funding Year 5

Minister for Children, Disability, and Equality, Norma Foley today announced the details of the new maximum fee caps for early learning and childcare services participating in Core Funding.

The new maximum fee caps will lower the maximum fees that can be charged by new and existing early learning and childcare services receiving Core Funding from the state.

Under the new maximum fee caps, the highest possible upfront cost for a typical full day place of 45 hours per week will drop from around €198 per week to €183.70 per week. with universal subsidies under the National Childcare Scheme. Higher subsidies are available for many parents, depending on their level of income and the age and number of children in their family.

This new measure represents a significant advance in standardising fees across the sector, which has historically seen different rates charged by providers for the same level of provision.

The move will come into effect in September and will be accompanied by record State funding of €480 million this year for over 4,600 providers in the state’s Core Funding scheme. Core Funding supports providers to meet their staffing and general operating costs in return for maintaining a fee freeze for parents and, where applicable, observing maximum fee caps as well.

Approximately 12% of services will be required to reduce at least one fee. However, the majority of parents are already paying below the new maximum fees and will continue to benefit from the fee freeze introduced in 2022.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister Foley said: