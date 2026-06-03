Minister Dooley outlines work being done to protect 30% of Ireland's maritime area by 2030 at Fair Seas Conference

Government approval for completion of the ambitious INFOMAR programme – to map all of Ireland's offshore territory – underpins this commitment Final phase of INFOMAR programme will map the most challenging seabed area – to complete 'The Real Map of Ireland' In advance of his attendance at the Fair Seas' World Ocean Week Conference, Minister of State at the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment Timmy Dooley has reaffirmed Ireland's commitment to designate 30% of Ireland’s maritime area as Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) by 2030. He outlined the work being done to achieve this. This includes the development of legislation which will provide a robust framework for the designation, management and protection of these sensitive marine areas. EU funding has been secured to support Ireland achieving this target through the EU LIFE programme. This is a 9-year project with a budget of over €25 million, of which 60% is grant-aided by the EU. Commenting on Ireland's national and international commitments in relation to MPAs Minister Dooley said:

INFOMAR, a joint venture between Geological Survey Ireland (GSI) and the Marine Institute, aims to map of all of Ireland's offshore territory – an area that is 10 times the size of Ireland's landmass, at just under 1 million square kilometres. The final phase of the INFOMAR programme will take place from 2027 to 2029 and will map the most challenging and shallowest final 125,000 square kilometres, to complete what has become known as 'The Real Map of Ireland'. Survey operations are scheduled from March to October each year in 2026, 2027 to 2028, with a final year of data processing in 2029.

Accurate and detailed seabed mapping To support this environmental protection ambition, accurate and detailed seabed mapping contributes towards a 'plan-led' approach to conservation and helps identify sensitive habitats (like cold-water coral reefs). This seabed data improves oceanographic and ecosystem models – informing storm surge and flood forecasting, coastal erosion prediction, and the long-term impacts of rising sea levels. Speaking in relation to INFOMAR, Minister Timmy Dooley said:

Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) Ireland has committed to the protection of the marine environment within its jurisdiction by 2030, meeting target 3 of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework under the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) and the EU Marine Strategy Framework Directive requirement for spatial protection measures such as marine protected areas (MPAs). The target is for 30% protection. This target will be achieved by the designation of MPAs, complementing existing marine special areas of conservation and special protection areas under the Habitats and Birds Directives respectively. At present approximately 10% of Ireland’s seas benefit from protected status. The roll-out of MPAs will allow us to achieve 30% protection by 2030.

The legislative framework for MPAs in Ireland is being developed through an amendment to the Maritime Area Planning 2021. It is anticipated that that this amendment will provide for the use of the Designated Area Maritime Plan process for the designation of MPA.

The Department of Climate Energy and the Environment is leading on a project funded under the EU’s LIFE programme to develop the network of MPAs required to meet our national and international obligations. This is being done in conjunction with three project partners – University College Dublin, University of Galway and University College Cork. INFOMAR INFOMAR (Integrated Mapping for the Sustainable Development of Ireland's Marine Resource) is Ireland’s national seabed mapping programme. Funded by the Department of Climate, Energy and Environment, it is jointly managed by Geological Survey Ireland and Marine Institute, and provides baseline data informing policy, and enabling environmentally sound sustainable and accelerated development of multi-sectoral maritime activities, including: energy; fisheries and aquaculture; transport; tourism and leisure; and infrastructure development. Link: www.infomar.ie. Geological Survey Ireland (GSI) Geological Survey Ireland (GSI) is part of the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment, and is Ireland’s Earth science agency. It provides free, open and accurate data and maps on Ireland's geology and subsurface to landowners, the public, industry, and all other stakeholders, within Ireland and internationally. In addition, GSI interprets data and develops models and viewers to allow people to understand the underground in areas such as geological mapping, planning, groundwater, seabed mapping, natural hazards, minerals, and renewable energy. Link: www.gsi.ie. Marine Institute The Marine Institute (MI) is the State agency responsible for marine research, technology development and innovation in Ireland, providing scientific and technical advice to government to help inform policy and to support the sustainable development of Ireland's marine resource. The Marine Institute was set up under the Marine Institute Act 1991: "to undertake, to coordinate, to promote and to assist in marine research and development and to provide such services related to research and development, that in the opinion of the Institute, will promote economic development and create employment and protect the marine environment". Link: www.marine.ie.

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