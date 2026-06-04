Peloton Technologies Launches Bill Pay by Card with Visa, Expanding Low-FX International Payments Capability

Fintech Peloton Technologies today launched Bill Pay by Card with Visa, expanding low-FX international payments capability

Fintech delivers on most “desired product enhancement” from client survey; rounds out BPSP offering

With Visa, we’re able to bring an international component to Bill Pay that, combined with Peloton’s low FX rates, unlocks significant value for businesses operating across borders.” — Craig Attiwill, Peloton Technologies Founder & CEO

VICTORIA, CANADA, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Victoria, June 4, 2026 - Fintech Peloton Technologies expands its Business Payment Solution Provider (BPSP) offering with the launch of Bill Pay by Card with Visa today. The enhancement comes in direct response to client feedback and introduces new capabilities for Peloton’s Bill Pay by Card users, including low-foreign exchange (FX) international payments.Cross-border payments continue to grow in importance for Canadian businesses as international trade expands and expectations shift toward faster, more efficient digital payment rails.“Visa is the most widely used credit card network in Canada, reflecting the country’s highly card-based payments economy,” said Craig Attiwill, Peloton Technologies Founder & CEO. “Our clients have been asking for the ability to extend that functionality into supplier and vendor payments. With Visa, we’re able to bring an international component to Bill Pay that, combined with Peloton’s low FX rates, unlocks significant value for businesses operating across borders.”Bill Pay by Card allows businesses to pay invoices with a credit card, even when suppliers do not accept card payments directly. Peloton processes the transaction and delivers funds to suppliers using their preferred payment method, including EFT/ACH or wire transfer. To the business, the payment appears as a standard credit card transaction, while suppliers receive funds in their usual format.There are many advantages for businesses moving to Bill Pay by Card. A credit card payment typically earns rewards or cash-back, takes advantage of early payment discounts and buys time, freeing up working capital. There are additional benefits when it comes to international payments, which can be both expensive and time-consuming. A traditional cross-border payment can take more than a week and attract costly FX and wire fees, sometimes totaling more than 5% of the transaction value. A simple credit card payment, combined with low FX rates and free wires, can be very impactful, particularly for Canada’s small and medium-sized businesses, which represent approximately 98% of all Canadian enterprises.For more information on Bill Pay by Card visit peloton-technologies.com/bill-pay-by-card -30-About Peloton TechnologiesAt Peloton Technologies, our mission is to make all payments simple and efficient. We’re making that happen through the development of our complete commerce solution. We believe organizations should be free to spend more time on what they set out to do and less time handling payments. With a decade of R&D and real-world application, Peloton Technologies is the leading Canadian fintech providing small to medium businesses with access to the global market. For more information, visit peloton-technologies.com

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