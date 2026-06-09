Section 1 Partners with The Winning Moments to Bring First-Ever Interactive Championship Medals

First Ever Interactive Medals

First-ever NFC medals connect Section 1 athletes and families to championship photos, videos and highlights via The Winning Moments, powered by Share Company.!!

This partnership represents an exciting step forward for Section 1 and aligns with our vision to enhance the championship experience for student-athletes.” — Todd Santabarbara, Executive Director of Section 1 Athletics

NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Section 1 has partnered with The Winning Moments, a brand of The Share Company, to bring expanded sports media coverage and first-ever interactive championship medals to spring championship events, creating a new way for high school student-athletes, families, teams, and schools to capture, access, and relive their title-winning moments.Section 1 is part of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and serves schools throughout the Lower Hudson Valley. As the central organization responsible for governing interscholastic athletics in the region, Section 1 championship events represent some of the most meaningful moments of the high school sports season.Through the partnership, The Winning Moments will cover Section 1 Championship games throughout the spring season, capturing championship photos, videos, highlights, celebrations, and athlete stories from across the Lower Hudson Valley. The goal is to give student-athletes and families a richer, more complete media experience around the moments that define a championship run.As part of that experience, championship medals awarded to Section 1 champions will become interactive for the first time ever. Powered by The Share Company's NFC technology and owned connected digital experience, the medals will allow athletes to tap their medal and access media connected to their championship event, including photos, videos, highlights, and memories from their title-winning moment.The result is a new kind of championship keepsake: a medal that honors the achievement while also serving as a digital gateway to the story behind it."This is the first time championship medals are being brought to life in this way for student-athletes," said John Lim, Founder and CEO of The Share Company. "By combining The Winning Moments' championship coverage with The Share Company's technology, we are giving Section 1 champions a way to hold their achievement, tap their medal, and instantly relive the photos, videos, highlights, and emotions behind that moment."The Winning Moments was created to spotlight athletes, teams, families, and communities through meaningful sports storytelling. By partnering with Section 1, the brand will help bring greater visibility to spring championship events while giving athletes and families lasting access to the memories created on championship day.The partnership brings together Section 1 championship sports, The Winning Moments' media coverage, and The Share Company's interactive medal technology to create a first-ever championship memory experience for high school athletes and families.Instead of championship memories being scattered across phones, social media posts, or temporary links, each interactive championship medal becomes a direct connection to the photos, videos, and highlights that capture the journey."This partnership represents an exciting step forward for Section 1 and aligns directly with our vision of continuing to enhance the championship experience for our student-athletes, coaches, and school communities," said Todd Santabarbara, Executive Director of Section 1 Athletics."Our championships are about more than competition; they are about creating meaningful moments and lasting memories for the athletes, families, coaches, and school communities who make Section 1 special. By partnering with The Winning Moments, we can bring greater visibility, storytelling, and innovation to those moments in a way that has never been done before. These interactive championship medals will give our champions a unique way to relive and share the memories, emotions, and pride that come with achieving a Section 1 title."As The Winning Moments covers Section 1 Championship events this spring, champions will receive more than recognition. They will receive a living memento of their accomplishment and a first-ever way to relive their championship moments through the medal itself.About Section 1Section 1 of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, Inc. is a non-profit, voluntary, educational service organization composed of public, parochial, and private schools dedicated to providing equitable and safe competition for the students of its member schools. Section 1 is the central organization responsible for governing interscholastic athletics in the Lower Hudson Valley. Membership is open to secondary schools providing interscholastic athletic activities for students in grades 7-12. www.sectiononeathletics.com About The Winning MomentsThe Winning Moments is a sports media and storytelling brand focused on capturing the emotion, achievement, and community behind athletic moments. Through photo, video, highlight, and event coverage, The Winning Moments helps athletes, teams, families, and schools preserve the moments that define their seasons. www.thewinningmoments.com About The Share CompanyThe Share Company is a Stamford, Connecticut-based technology and media company that uses NFC technology and owned digital experiences to connect physical products with meaningful content. The company creates interactive products that help people preserve, share, and relive meaningful moments across sports, events, schools, teams, brands, and communities. www.sharecompany.ai Media ContactThe Share Company500 Summer Street, Suite 300Stamford, CT 06901Email: show@thewinningmoments.comPhone: 914-296-9383Websites: www.thewinningmoments.com

First Ever Interactive Medals

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