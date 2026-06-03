Barry University welcomes Law Dean Charlie Rose III

"My goal is for Barry lawyers to be lawyers of choice, professionals known not only for their competence, but for their character and commitment to serving others," said new Law Dean Charlie Rose lll, center, pictured with Provost Pablo Ortiz, left, and President Mike Allen.

Barry University's Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law recently welcomed Dean Charlie Rose III during a reception in Orlando attended by university leaders, judges, alumni, faculty, and community partners.

A former U.S. Army judge advocate who retired with the rank of major, Rose joins Barry after 14 years at Stetson University College of Law, where he founded the Center for Excellence in Advocacy. He is widely recognized for his work in trial advocacy and experiential legal education.

"Together, we are building upon a culture where students are challenged and supported as they prepare for meaningful legal careers," Rose said. "My goal is for Barry lawyers to be lawyers of choice, professionals known not only for their competence, but for their character and commitment to serving others."

The event marked Rose's formal introduction to the Barry Law community and highlighted the law school's continued focus on advocacy training, student opportunity, and service-oriented legal education.

Barry University’s President Dr. Mike Allen emphasized the significance of Dean Rose’s appointment and the momentum surrounding the law school.

“Dean Rose understands the profound responsibility of legal education today," Allen said. "He believes great lawyers must not only be highly capable advocates, but also compassionate professionals who understand the human impact of the work they do.”

Rose has taught internationally, including at Oxford University, and through organizations such as the ABA and the National Institute for Trial Advocacy.