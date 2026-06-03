Beyond Beaute’ Introduces Summer Oasis Series Featuring Limited-Time Seasonal Spa Treatments

Beyond Beaute' location in Clear Lake, TX New! The Hibiscus Pineapple Express Facial combines the exfoliating power of pineapple enzymes with brightening botanicals and antioxidants.

New facials, massage experiences, manicures, and pedicures inspired by the refreshing ingredients of summer

CLEAR LAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond Beaute’ Day Spa is welcoming summer with the launch of its new Summer Oasis Series , a collection of limited-time facials, massage experiences, manicures, and pedicures inspired by the season's most refreshing ingredients and wellness trends.Featuring tropical botanicals, antioxidant-rich ingredients, flower acids, and uplifting aromatherapy, the Summer Oasis Series was designed to help guests relax, recharge, and enjoy a little time for themselves during the busy summer season.Whether guests are looking for a rejuvenating facial, a relaxing massage, or a refreshing manicure and pedicure, the collection offers a variety of ways to look and feel their best."Our summer treatments combine some of our favorite seasonal ingredients with the relaxing spa experiences our guests love," said the team at Beyond Beaute’. "Each service was created to help guests unwind while enjoying visible benefits for their skin, hands, feet, and overall well-being."Sweet Escape Massage Package | $137Slip away for a little summer relaxation with this 75-minute experience featuring a 60-minute Relaxation Massage paired with a rejuvenating 15-minute Foot Scrub treatment. Designed to soothe tired feet and melt away tension, this refreshing treatment offers a unique alternative to a traditional back scrub. Regularly $152.Full Paradise Manicure | $49Treat hands to a tropical-inspired escape featuring exfoliation, cuticle grooming, nail shaping, buffing, a nourishing shea butter cream massage, and your choice of OPI polish.Full Paradise Pedicure | $85Restore and refresh tired feet with a nourishing scrub, hydrating moisture mask, and relaxing leg and foot massage finished with bergamot butter cream for soft, summer-ready skin. Guests may choose from seasonal Lemongrass or Bergamot blended essential oils for an added touch of aromatherapy. Hibiscus Pineapple Express Facial | $99Brighten and refresh your skin with this summer-inspired express facial treatment featuring pineapple, lotus, and hibiscus to smooth texture and boost radiance. Kojic acid, L-ascorbic acid, cucumber, and antioxidants help improve the appearance of uneven skin tone while nourishing and hydrating for a healthy glow.Guests may add Epidermal Leveling for $30.Flower Power Revival Facial | $150Don't let the flowers fool you. This ultra-hydrating facial treatment combines the strength of flower acids with vital nutrients and powerful antioxidant support to deliver moisturizing and brightening benefits with pro-youth results. Skin is left radiant, hydrated, and glowing, transforming an ordinary facial into an extraordinary skincare experience. Regularly $167.A Summer Escape Close to HomeLocated in Clear Lake, Beyond Beaute’ Day Spa offers a full range of massage therapy, facial treatments, skincare services, manicures, pedicures, and wellness experiences. The spa welcomes guests from Clear Lake, League City, Webster, Friendswood, Nassau Bay, Kemah, and surrounding communities seeking personalized care in a relaxing environment.The Summer Oasis Series is available for a limited time throughout the summer season.To schedule an appointment, visit BeyondBeaute.com or call 281-286-7700.

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