MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION TO HOLD PUBLIC WITNESS HEARINGS IN CENTRAL MAINE POWER COMPANY DISTRIBUTION RATE CASE

June 3, 2026

Hallowell, Maine-The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) will hold two public witness hearings on Central Maine Power Company's request for approval of a distribution rate change, pursuant to 35-A M.R.S. 307.

The first hearing will take place on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 5:00 PM at the South Portland Community Center, Casco Bay Room, 21 Nelson Road, South Portland, ME 04106.

The second hearing will take place on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 5:00 PM at the Lewiston Public Library, Callahan Room, 200 Lisbon Street, Lewiston, ME 04240.

Both sessions will offer in-person and remote participation options.

In April, Central Maine Power filed this case seeking approval to increase rates. The company states the investment would reduce future storm costs and support Maines clean energy transition.

If approved as proposed, the rate increase would amount to approximately $18 per month for the average residential customer using 550 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity per month. Central Maine Power also proposes a second phase of the case to address the establishment of a multi-year rate plan.

Members of the public who are not a party to this case may present sworn testimony or comments to the Commission on the issues in this proceeding, either in person or via remote participation. A sign language interpreter will be available at both sessions.

Anyone wishing to participate remotely should email PUCPublicHearing@maine.gov no later than 4:00 PM on Monday, June 8 for the first session, and no later than 4:00 PM on Monday, June 22 for the second session.

No decisions have been made in this case. The Commission will evaluate all evidence in the case, including testimony from members of the public.

All public documents in the case are available on the Commissions Online Case Management System. Please reference Case #2026-00043. Public comments may also be filed in the Commissions Case Management System.

About the Commission The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers while minimizing energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service and gas safety programs. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chair, Patrick Scully and Carolyn Gilbert serve as Commissioners.

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov