Q Casino + Resort Officially Opens Lock 11 Rooftop Restaurant + Bar with Ribbon Cutting Celebration

Guests gather during the grand opening celebration inside Lock 11 Rooftop Restaurant + Bar.

Lock 11 was designed to create an unforgettable experience that combines incredible views, elevated dining, and vibrant energy unlike anything else in the region.” — Anthony Williams - President & CEO

DUBUQUE, IA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubuque, Iowa, June, 3 2026 — Q Casino + Resort officially celebrated the grand opening of the highly anticipated Lock 11 Rooftop Restaurant + Bar with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by community leaders, project partners, local officials, media, and invited guests atop The Key Hotel Dubuque, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.The event marked the official debut of Dubuque’s newest dining and nightlife destination, featuring panoramic views of the Mississippi River, the historic riverfront, and the surrounding bluffs. Guests attending the celebration enjoyed first looks at the rooftop’s expansive indoor dining room, elevated lounge spaces, handcrafted cocktails, chef-curated cuisine, and private event areas designed to deliver a year-round hospitality experience.Caption: Q Casino + Resort executives, community leaders, and project partners celebrate the official ribbon cutting for Lock 11 Rooftop Restaurant and Bar overlooking the Mississippi River.“Today represents a major milestone not only for Q Casino + Resort, but for the entire Dubuque community,” said Anthony Williams, President and CEO of Q Casino + Resort. “Lock 11 was designed to create an unforgettable experience that combines incredible views, elevated dining, and vibrant energy unlike anything else in the region. We’re proud to officially welcome guests to this extraordinary space.”Perched high above the Dubuque riverfront, Lock 11 blends refined hospitality with striking natural scenery. Floor-to-ceiling views showcase the Mississippi River and iconic bridge crossings, creating an immersive setting for dining, cocktails, celebrations, and nightlife.The culinary program at Lock 11 is led by Q Casino’s acclaimed culinary leadership team, featuring elevated small plates, seasonal specialties, and globally inspired dishes rooted in Midwestern ingredients.Culinary Leadership TeamChef Miles Breed – Director of Food & BeverageA native of the Dubuque tri-state area, Chef Miles Breed brings more than 30 years of culinary and hospitality leadership experience to Q Casino + Resort. His career spans luxury resorts, fine dining establishments, catering operations, and high-volume hospitality concepts throughout New York, Chicago, Madison, Galena, and Wisconsin Dells. Chef Breed played a leading role in the concept development, design, and menu creation for Lock 11.Chef Agness Pituscanu – Executive ChefBorn and raised in Europe, Chef Agness brings international culinary experience shaped in premier kitchens across Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles. At Lock 11, her vision centers on locally sourced ingredients, elevated flavors, and creating meaningful dining experiences rooted in hospitality and community.Chef Laura Gutierrez – Executive Sous ChefOriginally from Mexico, Chef Laura brings a diverse culinary background developed through leading kitchens across Chicago and the Midwest. Her expertise spans Mexican, American, and international cuisine, alongside advanced baking and pastry techniques that contribute to Lock 11’s innovative culinary offerings.Lock 11 represents another major milestone in Q Casino + Resort’s ongoing $115 million resort enhancement initiative focused on expanding entertainment, dining, hospitality, and guest amenities across the property.The rooftop venue is now officially open to the public, offering brunch, lunch, dinner, cocktails, private events, and nightlife experiences in one of the Midwest’s most scenic rooftop settings.About Q Casino + ResortQ Casino + Resort is a premier gaming, entertainment, dining, and hotel complex situated along the scenic Mississippi River on Chaplain Schmitt Island in Dubuque, Iowa. Since 1985, this riverside destination has been operated by the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA), the nonprofit entity established to oversee gaming operations. The resort offers nearly 25,000 square feet encompassing a comprehensive lineup of gaming, betting, and entertainment venues. Guests will find a diverse dining and bar selection, including the all-new Lock 11 Rooftop Restaurant + Bar, as well as additional dining options and new event spaces designed to host gatherings and performances year-round. Island Social provides an engaging entertainment venue for guests of all ages, while the onsite hotel experiences are seamlessly integrated with The Key Hotel Dubuque, part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and the Hilton Garden Inn to form a cohesive resort experience under one umbrella. For more information on Q Casino + Resort and its ongoing promotions, concerts, and events, please visit www.qcasinoandresort.com

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