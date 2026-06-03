Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach Celebrates International Surfing Day with Commitment to Growing Bali’s Surf Community

Celebrating International Surfing Day, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach highlights Bali’s surf culture through its in-house surf school and community events.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Situated on the lively Seminyak Beach, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach offers guests a unique opportunity to experience the island's waves through personalized, instructor-led programs. Unlike many hotels that outsource surfing experiences, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach distinguishes itself by offering an in-house surf school with local instructors who prioritize safety and technique.Bali has long been recognized as one of the world’s premier surfing destinations due to its warm temperatures, year-round swell, and wave variety that cater to surfers of all experience levels.Welcoming for both seasoned surfers and beginners alike, the lessons employ a progressive three-step approach designed to help surfers build confidence naturally, guiding guests through conquering the waves without feeling pressured by time constraints. Beginning with hands-on support in the water, instructors gradually transition to verbal coaching, then encourage students to ride waves independently. After several solo attempts, guests experience the exhilarating triumph of navigating the waves unassisted. Adventurists alike will love the unique, personalized experience that goes beyond expectations as they conquer the waves in one of the world's most beloved surfing destinations.Beyond guests’ experiences, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach is actively investing in Bali’s broader surfing community through partnerships and educational initiatives. Most recently, the hotel partnered with the Asian Surf Performance Academy (ASPA) to host Surf Day Out 2026, a community-focused event held on April 11th at Breakfast Club Seminyak. Surf Day Out brought together young surfers, coaches, industry leaders, and environmental advocates for skill development, mentorship, and ocean stewardship.As Bali continues to attract surfers from around the world, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach remains committed to fostering authentic experiences that honor the island’s surf heritage while supporting its future.About Hotel IndigoBali Seminyak Beach:Located on the southern stretch of Seminyak Beach, on the southwest coast of Bali, Indonesia, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach is an easy 30-minute drive from Ngurah Rai International Airport. The resort features 270 spacious rooms and suites as well as 19 villas with private pools, all set out across 4.7 hectares of prime beachfront. Artfully designed interiors reflect the inspiration of the vibrant Seminyak neighborhood, which is a wonderful mix of Balinese tradition and contemporary uniqueness. http://seminyak.hotelindigo.com About Hotel IndigoJust as no places are alike, no two Hotel Indigo properties are alike. Each Hotel Indigo draws inspiration from the local neighborhood, culture and popular trends in food, drink and design to create a warm and vibrant atmosphere. Our hotels provide a gateway to discover and explore some of the world’s most inspiring cities and neighborhoods. For more information, visit www.hotelindigo.com , and connect with us on Facebook www.facebook.com/Hotel.Indigo , Twitter www.twitter.com/hotelindigo , and Instagram www.instagram.com/hotelindigo

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