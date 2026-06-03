CXWizard Launches WhatsApp AI Agent Platform for Sales and Customer Support Automation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CXWizard is pleased to announce the launch of its WhatsApp AI agent platform, designed to help small and medium-sized businesses qualify leads, answer customer questions, automate routine support tasks, and manage conversations through a shared WhatsApp team inbox.According to the company, for many businesses an important customer inquiry does not always arrive during regular operating hours or in a neatly written message. A potential buyer may send a late-night voice note, a photo of a product, a PDF invoice, or a question about an existing order. Or, a prospective client may ask several follow-up questions before requesting an appointment. When response times are slow, those conversations can become missed opportunities.CXWizard was developed to help businesses manage those interactions more efficiently. The platform provides AI agents for WhatsApp that are designed to understand natural conversations rather than relying solely on predefined chatbot rules or fixed decision trees. Businesses can use the platform to answer common customer questions, qualify leads, collect contact details, identify buying intent, book appointments, provide order-status support, and escalate conversations to human team members when additional assistance is needed.Unlike traditional rule-based chatbots, CXWizard AI agents can interpret multiple forms of customer communication, including photos, voice notes, PDFs, invoices, and receipts. The platform also supports conversations in multiple languages, helping businesses provide more consistent responses to customers with different communication preferences.“Customer conversations rarely follow a perfect script, especially when people are asking questions through WhatsApp,” says Rajae Robinson, founder of CXWizard. “CXWizard was created to help businesses respond more effectively while keeping human teams involved when their judgment or support is needed. The goal is to make customer communication more manageable without making it feel impersonal.”CXWizard includes a shared WhatsApp team inbox where staff members can monitor conversations, respond directly to customers, and review escalated chats. Smart escalation tools allow the AI agent to recognize when a human response may be more appropriate. Escalation insights also help businesses understand why certain conversations required human involvement, allowing teams to refine instructions and improve future responses.Additionally, businesses can train their AI agents using website content, frequently asked questions, help articles, product information, and internal business documentation. CXWizard is compatible with WhatsApp Business API and is designed to support automated customer conversations at scale. Setup can be completed within a short implementation period, depending on business requirements and integrations, with free onboarding support available.Not only that, but the platform also supports WhatsApp bulk messaging campaigns with zero markup added by CXWizard on top of Meta’s applicable message fees. Businesses can use the feature to communicate with customers at scale while managing sales, support, and follow-up conversations from a centralized workspace.CXWizard reported that one customer had more than 20,000 sales conversations handled automatically by AI during the first 60 days of use. The result reflects one customer experience and illustrates how businesses with a high volume of inquiries may use automation to reduce repetitive work while maintaining access to human support.Potential use cases include e-commerce stores, service businesses, healthcare providers, real estate companies, educational institutions, and customer support teams. By combining a WhatsApp sales agent, WhatsApp customer support AI, WhatsApp lead qualification AI, human-agent handoff, and team inbox management, CXWizard is positioned as a practical tool for businesses seeking to manage growing conversation volumes more effectively.For more information, please visit https://cxwizard.app or https://cxwizard.app/whatsapp About CXWizardCXWizard is a United States-based WhatsApp AI agent platform founded by Rajae Robinson. The platform helps small and medium-sized businesses automate sales conversations, qualify leads, answer customer support questions, book appointments, provide order-status assistance, and manage chats through a shared WhatsApp team inbox. CXWizard AI agents can understand natural conversations in multiple languages and interpret photos, voice notes, PDFs, invoices, and receipts. The platform integrates with WhatsApp Business API and provides smart escalation, escalation insights, WhatsApp bulk messaging, and free onboarding support.

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