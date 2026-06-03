Country Summer Music Festival Returns to Northern California June 12-14 with New Experiences, Sponsor Activations

Country Summer Line up Crowd at Country Summer Music Festival

Keith Urban, Cole Swindell and Koe Wetzel will headline the three-day festival in Santa Rosa, along with 20 internationally-recognized performers on two stages

Great music festivals deliver more than great music.” — Drew Jacoby, Executive Producer for Country Summer Music Festival

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country Summer Music Festival Returns June 12-14 with New Experiences, Sponsor ActivationsVIP, 3-Day and Single-day tickets are available for Northern California’s largest country music festivalSANTA ROSA, Calif. – Country Summer Music Festival will return next week for its 11th show, featuring a blockbuster line up of over 20 internationally-recognized artists as well as sponsor activations and experiences for the whole family.The 2026 schedule of performances scheduled for the Chevrolet Silverado Main Stage and the Redwood Credit Union Stage include:Cole Swindell, headlining on Friday, June 12 with Nate Smith, Dasha, BRELAND, Morgan Myles, and Goose GossettKeith Urban, headlining on Saturday, June 13 with Chase Matthew, Ingrid Andress, Kelsey Hart, Cripple Creek Band, John Morgan, Erin Kinsey, Dusty Black, Harper Grace, and Dustin SaylorKoe Wetzel, headlining on Sunday, June 14 with Tyler Braden, Bayker Blankenship, Taylor Demp, Aaron Watson, Tyler Halverson, Kruse Brothers, and Ariel Jean“Great music festivals deliver more than great music.” Drew Jacoby, an Executive Producer for the festival, said. “We have one of our most exciting line-ups to date, but there is also so much to see off stage. From line dancing to shopping and fantastic food and beverage options, we know our guests are going to have a great time exploring the festival grounds.”Rodney Strong Vineyards will return as the festival’s wine partner for the second consecutive year. The winery has a long-held commitment to the Sonoma County community and supporting live music and the arts. A curated selection of Rodney Strong wines will be available as well as a signature “rosé smash” cocktail, available at all festival bars. Guests can also enjoy Rodney Strong wines at the the dedicated Wine Garden Bar, where the winery will host a line dancing experience featuring instruction from Megan Marie Line Dance and music from DJ 30rack.The festival will also feature specialized retail shopping, including the return of custom western hat maker, Saber Wulf, Inc. and the Country Summer Marketplace, a dedicated hall with curated vendors selling boutique clothing, boots, bags, jewelry and additional artisan items.Festival sponsors will host a variety of experiences around the grounds. Jack Daniels will host karaoke and a slushy bar, while Tito’s Handmade Vodka will be giving away branded leather coasters, and hosting a photo booth. Guests can ride a mechanical bull for a fee, with proceeds benefitting Hearts for Veterans. Sonoma Clean Power will once again offer a cooling tent with shade, lounge furniture, chargers and water for guests who need a reprieve from possible summer heat. And for those guests in need of additional hydration Ageless Image Medspa of Santa Rosa will offer intravenous therapy at an additional cost per treatment.This year’s show will also feature an upgraded pit experience, called the Platinum Pit, which will include a hospitality area with snacks, drinks, a tented picnic area, dedicated bar service and a restroom. Additional upgraded ticket options include the return of the Kaiser Permanente viewing deck, offering elevated stage views, snacks, a dedicated bar and private restrooms. The popular Country Club will also return, offering an exclusive area in Saralee and Richard’s Barn with a private bar, indoor restrooms and a fully catered dinner offered daily. Tent camping and RV parking are also available for those who want to stay on-site.Single-day tickets are now on pre-sale with general admission tickets starting at $85 for a single day. Three-day tickets are also available starting at $225. Ticket prices will increase the week of the show on Monday, June 8th. All available tickets, VIP upgrades, and parking passes can be purchased by visiting countrysummer.com . Listed ticket prices are inclusive of fees. Additionally, single-day general admission tickets can be purchased at Friedman’s Home Improvement locations for a special price of $80 to mark the retailer’s 80th anniversary.The three-day festival, which debuted in 2014, and was named to Newsweek’s Reader’s Choice Top 10 Best Outdoor Music Festivals in 2025, will kick off at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 12. The festival attracts country music fans from around Northern California and the greater U.S. The date of the show, June 12-14 is earlier than in past years, a move organizers hope will allow for a large crowd and more moderate temperatures.Country Summer Music Festival is a destination music festival held annually at the Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, CA. Country Summer is proudly sponsored by The Bay Area Chevy Dealers, Redwood Credit Union, Kaiser Permanente, Jack Daniels, Sonoma Clean Power, Michelob Ultra, Eagle Distributing, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Rodney Strong Vineyards, Friedman’s Home Improvement, Twin Pines Casino, Visit Santa Rosa, Tequila Herradura, Golden State Cider, J & J Auto Body Santa Rosa, Pape Material Handling, the U.S. Marines, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, Ageless Image Skin, The Publican and KIN. For information on becoming a partner in 2026, please contact partnerships@countrysummer.com###Facebook: www.facebook.com/countrysummer X: www.x.com/countrysummerca Instagram: www.instagram.com/countrysummerca/

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