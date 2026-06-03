Camden Military Academy Celebrates the Class of 2026

A few cadets from the Camden 2026 graduating class.

Graduates mark the next chapter with college, military, and career pathways ahead

Our goal is to help young men grow in confidence, accountability, and leadership so they are prepared for the next step. This class represents that mission well. ” — LTC Casey Robinson, Dean of Enrollment & Administration

CAMDEN, SC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camden Military Academy celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2026, honoring cadets for their academic achievement, personal growth and commitment to the Academy’s tradition of developing young men of character, discipline, and purpose.The graduating class reflects Camden Military Academy ’s continued impact on young men from South Carolina, across the United States, and around the world. Following graduation, cadets will continue their education, enter military service, or pursue other career pathways. A full list of graduates and announced post-graduation destinations is included as an attachment.“Graduation is one of the proudest days of the year because it shows the growth, discipline, and determination these young men have built during their time at Camden,” said COL Eric Boland, Headmaster of Camden Military Academy. “The Class of 2026 has earned this moment, and we are proud to see them carry the lessons of the Academy into college, military service, and life.”Among the announced college destinations for the Class of 2026 are Georgia Institute of Technology, Purdue University, Texas A&M University, Rutgers University, the University of California, Santa Barbara, the University of California, Santa Cruz, The Citadel, and the University of South Carolina.“Every graduate has a different story, but each one reflects the purpose of Camden Military Academy,” said LTC Casey Robinson, Dean of Enrollment & Administration at Camden Military Academy. “Our goal is to help young men grow in confidence, accountability, and leadership so they are prepared for the next step. This class represents that mission well.”Camden Military Academy congratulates the Class of 2026 and thanks the families, faculty, and staff who supported these cadets throughout their time at the Academy.About Camden Military AcademyCamden Military Academy, South Carolina’s Official Military Academy, is an all-male, college-preparatory boarding school serving students in grades 7-12 and post-graduate studies. Located in Camden, South Carolina, the Academy provides a structured environment that emphasizes academics, leadership, discipline, character development, and personal growth. For more information, visit www.camdenmilitary.com ###

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