BookAuth Launches All-in-One Platform to Eliminate Indie Publishing Chaos

all-in-one platform built for self-published authors

Founded by a dev-turned-author, BookAuth replaces the fragmented publishing tech stack. Launch a free site, sell directly, and manage ARCs from one dashboard.

I got frustrated trying to duct-tape fragmented services together just to manage my launches. We built BookAuth because indie authors shouldn't have to act like IT departments.” — Faruk Brbovic

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vuxtra LLC has officially announced the launch of BookAuth, a comprehensive new platform designed to consolidate the highly fragmented technology stack currently burdening independent authors. Founded by Faruk Brbovic, a lifelong software developer and self-published sci-fi author, BookAuth replaces the expensive need for indie authors to pay separately for disjointed website builders, newsletter providers, and advance review copy (ARC) spreadsheets.BookAuth aims to give self-published authors their time back by offering transparent pricing, no hidden fees, and a genuinely useful "Free Forever" tier. This ensures bootstrapped indie authors can get their digital presence up and running without hitting a paywall.Core BookAuth Features Include:- Free Professional Author Websites: Self-published authors can launch a stunning, professional author website in minutes with no coding required, complete with a free subdomain.- Direct Sales Processing: Indie authors can sell books directly to their readers, allowing them to keep their own margins and bypass retail cuts.- Audience Connection & ARCs: Users can automate Advance Reader Copy (ARC) campaigns, seamlessly collect and showcase reviews, and grow their reader newsletters from a single dashboard.- Integrated Newsletter Campaigns: Instead of paying for expensive, third-party email marketing tools, indie authors can effortlessly build their mailing lists, design campaigns, and send customized newsletters directly to their readers from the platform.Upcoming Roadmap: Elite Manuscript Editor & World-BuildingWhile the platform currently serves as the definitive marketing and business hub for indie authors, BookAuth is aggressively expanding into the writing process itself. In the near term, BookAuth will launch a professional manuscript editor directly into the platform. This upcoming feature will include advanced world-building tools, allowing self-published authors to automatically parse their manuscripts, catalog lore, and build an interactive "world bible" or codex directly alongside their drafting process.Independent authors can claim their free author website and consolidate their publishing business today by visiting https://bookauth.com About BookAuthBookAuth is an all-in-one platform built for self-published authors, indie authors, and the readers who love discovering independent books. Headquartered in Wellington, Florida, the platform provides the digital infrastructure authors need to launch their careers, build their brands, and connect directly with their audience.

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