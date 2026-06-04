Brosix Celebrates 20 Years of Private Team Messaging

Brosix 20 years since published Brosix 20 years in service Brosix Logo

Founded in June 2006, the platform is marking two decades by offering 15 months of service for the price of 12.

We started Brosix because we couldn't find anything in the middle - something easy enough that employees would actually use it, but built properly for a business. That gap is still real today.” — Stefan Chekanov, Co-founder and CEO

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brosix, a private team messaging platform headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, is marking its 20th anniversary this month, having first published the platform in June 2006. To commemorate the milestone, the company is offering new annual plan subscribers 15 months of service for the price of 12 — three bonus months — for plans started by June 15, 2026. The anniversary comes as Brosix continues to serve small and mid-sized businesses seeking team communication tools that balance ease of use with administrative control.Brosix was founded in 2006 to address a gap that founder Stefan Chekanov observed firsthand: consumer chat applications were convenient but lacked the security, structure, and oversight that businesses depend on, while the enterprise-grade alternatives of the era required on-site servers, dedicated IT staff, and significant hardware investment that placed them out of reach for most small and mid-sized teams."We started Brosix because we couldn't find anything in the middle — something easy enough that employees would actually use it, but built properly for a business," said Stefan Chekanov, Founder and President of Brosix."Twenty years later, that gap is still real. Teams of 10 or 200 people don't need a corporate platform designed for organizations many times their size. They need communication that just works."The company says the core principles behind the platform have remained consistent since launch: straightforward daily use for employees, fast setup and management for administrators, and built-in security and control that teams do not have to configure themselves. The platform today supports one-on-one and group messaging, voice and video calls, screen sharing, remote desktop access, and secure file transfer across Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and the web.In a review posted to Capterra in April 2026, a Director of Vendor Management in the insurance industry, wrote:"We have been using Brosix as our primary internal instant messaging platform since around 2012, and it has been an outstanding part of our daily operations ever since. Brosix excels at what an instant messenger should do: fast, dependable, distraction-free communication."The company cited the review as representative of the long-term relationships it has built with customers over two decades.Chekanov noted that the landscape has shifted considerably since 2006 — remote and distributed work is now common across industries and company sizes — but said the fundamental need Brosix was built to address has not changed. The company's 20th-anniversary promotion runs through June 15, 2026, and is available to any new annual plan subscriber.

Brosix - Instant Messenger for your Business

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