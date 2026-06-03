Michigan Auto Law Launches Free Mini Tort Claims Service To Help Drivers Pay For Vehicle Damage After Car Accidents

First-Of-Its-Kind, Free Service Helps Drivers Recover Up To $3,000 After A Crash

We handle everything for free and we do all the work. You simply wait 4-6 weeks to receive your check.” — Steven Gursten, Attorney and Owner of Michigan Auto Law

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michigan Auto Law, the state’s largest law firm specializing exclusively in car accident cases, is launching a first-of-its-kind free mini tort claims service to help Michigan drivers recover up to $3,000 in vehicle damage costs after a car accident.Under Michigan’s mini tort law, drivers whose vehicles were damaged in a crash can recover up to $3,000 from the at-fault driver’s auto insurance company.But in practice, recovering mini tort benefits has become much more difficult than it should be.Many insurance companies today make the process much harder and more time-consuming than it needs to be. And many personal injury law firms in the state are charging people an attorney fee to recover the mini tort for them. The entire mini tort process has become increasingly broken and frustrating for people.Michigan Auto Law is stepping in to make the process easier, faster, and free.“You’re entitled to the money from the mini tort for your vehicle damage after a negligent driver hit you,”observes Steven Gursten, attorney and owner of Michigan Auto Law. “You shouldn’t have to waste your time going and back forth with the insurance company, and you shouldn’t have to pay a lawyer to recover what you’re legally owed. So we’re going to help. Our attorneys will handle your mini tort claim for free. No attorney fee. No catch. No cost.”As part of this free service, Michigan Auto Law will:• File your claim• Communicate and negotiate with the insurance company• Obtain the police report• Recover the full amount that you are owedNo other law firm in Michigan is offering this service for people.Many firms either do not handle mini tort claims or charge legal fees, significantly reducing the amount people can recover for their vehicle damage.Michigan Auto Law believes in giving back to the communities it serves, and this mini tort service reflects that commitment.“People over Everything. We want to help people and truly make a difference,” Gursten said. “We handle everything for free and we do all the work. You simply wait 4-6 weeks to receive your check.”To qualify for Michigan Auto Law’s free mini tort claims service, drivers must:• Be 50% or less at-fault• Be insured• Have an at-fault driver with mini tort coverage• Have filed a police report• Have been involved in a car crash within the past 12 monthsGetting started is simple:• Complete a quick 5-minute form at 3k4Free.com • Receive confirmation that an attorney is working on your claim• Get regular status updates• Let Michigan Auto Law handle everything• Receive your check###About Michigan Auto LawMichigan Auto Law is the leading and largest law firm in Michigan that specializes exclusively in handling auto accident and truck accident cases throughout the state. For more than 50 years, Attorney Steven Gursten and his team of auto accident attorneys have litigated thousands of motor vehicle crashes and personal injury lawsuits, securing the largest auto and truck accident settlement in Michigan and more million-dollar auto accident results than any law firm in the state. Michigan Auto Law has also been listed for 17 consecutive years with top reported settlements and trial verdicts in Michigan. Michigan Auto Law has a 100% satisfaction guarantee, and its attorneys are recognized as national authorities in auto accident litigation, leading the firm to be named "the best in the business" by Michigan Lawyers Weekly newspaper and to being named to “The Best Lawyer’s in America” for over 10 straight years. Michigan Auto Law has also been recognized among the "Best Law Firms" in the U.S. and it has earned the Martindale-Hubbell Preeminent AV Rating for Highest Level of Professional Excellence. Michigan Auto Law’s mission is to make a real difference in the lives of those they represent and to make Michigan a better and safer place. For more information about Michigan Auto Law, visit www.MichiganAutoLaw.com For all inquiries, please contact:CONTACT: Dawn Kelley, Expand Marketing GroupPHONE: 734-765-1429 E-MAIL: DawnK@ExpandMarketingGroup.comCONTACT: Katrina Luts, Expand Marketing GroupPHONE: 586-747-7418 EMAIL: KatrinaL@ExpandMarketingGroup.com

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