Centrotherm Updates InnoFlue® OEM Approval Matrix for High-Efficiency Boilers, Furnaces, and Water Heaters

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Centrotherm updates InnoFlue® OEM Approval Matrix, expanding approved venting compatibility for high-efficiency HVAC appliances across North America.

WATERFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centrotherm Eco Systems has announced a major update to its InnoFlue OEM Approval Matrix , expanding compatibility across high-efficiency heating appliances from many of the HVAC industry’s leading manufacturers. The updated matrix further establishes InnoFlueas one of the most widely approved polypropylene venting systems for condensing boilers, furnaces, tankless water heaters , and commercial heating equipment throughout the United States and Canada.To make adaptor selection even easier, HVAC professionals can access the OEM Approval Matrix and search for approved appliance adaptor combinations online through Centrotherm’s dedicated adaptor resource website, https://centrothermadaptors.com/ . The platform allows users to quickly identify the correct adaptor for approved equipment, streamlining the specification and installation process.The updated matrix includes approved venting solutions for an extensive range of manufacturers, including AERCO, AO Smith, Bosch, Bradford White, Burnham, Camus, Carrier, Cleaver-Brooks, Crown Boiler, Dunkirk, Fulton, HTP, IBC, Laars, Lochinvar, Navien, NTI, Patterson Kelley, Peerless, Raypak, RBI, Rinnai, Triangle Tube, U.S. Boiler, Viessmann, Weil-McLain, and many more.The document includes approvals for both U.S. and Canadian heating installations across residential and commercial sizes, helping HVAC professionals identify approved venting configurations for a wide range of condensing appliances.The updated matrix includes approvals for high-efficiency condensing boilers , tankless water heaters, commercial boilers, residential furnaces, commercial water heaters, cascade boiler systems .With compatibility spanning hundreds of appliance models, Centrotherm’s InnoFluesystem helps simplify venting selection while supporting installation efficiency, code compliance, and long-term system performance.The OEM Approval Matrix and the online adaptor search platform demonstrate Centrotherm’s extensive relationships with leading boiler and water heater manufacturers across North America, reinforcing the company’s position as a trusted venting partner for both residential and commercial applications.The updated OEM Approval Matrix and Centrotherm's online adaptor lookup tool, centrothermadaptors.com, are available to help contractors and distributors quickly identify approved venting solutions and adaptor configurations for high-efficiency heating equipment.About Centrotherm Eco SystemsCentrotherm is a North American leader in safe, high-performance polypropylene venting systems (InnoFlue) and air management (Ubbink Air Ventilation), combining European engineering with U.S. manufacturing. The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified and manufactures from its modern facility in Waterford, NY.

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