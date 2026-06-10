Live Story Expands Into Europe’s Most Innovation-Driven Markets Amid Growing Demand for Agile Digital Experiences

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Top digital brands move faster than dev cycles. This is where Live Story comes in: the no-code Frontend Creative Platform expanding across Europe.

Experiences that once required weeks of build time can go live in hours, while still meeting the governance, SEO and performance standards enterprise brands require.” — Stefano Mocellini, CEO & Founder, Live Story

MILAN, ITALY, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live Story is accelerating its international expansion with a strategic focus on the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Nordics, following strong growth across its domestic markets in Italy and Switzerland, where the company doubled its ARR (Annual Recurring Revenues) in the first half of the year compared to the end of 2025. The platform enables brands to design, manage, and publish enterprise-grade digital experiences independently from development timelines, dramatically reducing time-to-market through a new “design-to-market” approach.

The expansion reflects a strong alignment between Live Story’s vision and some of Europe’s most innovation-driven markets. The UK, Ireland, and Nordics are home to globally recognised fashion, lifestyle, and consumer brands, as well as highly mature digital ecosystems where companies are particularly advanced in technology adoption. These regions also benefit from a strong network of strategic players, making them a natural environment for collaboration and scalable growth.

Supporting this expansion is an active international team focused on developing business opportunities, strengthening market presence across the region and building local partnerships.

The expansion comes at a time when companies across the digital landscape are under increasing pressure to move faster and continuously adapt to AI-driven acceleration, evolving customer expectations, and rapidly changing market dynamics. In more digitally advanced markets, this challenge is even more evident: traditional monolithic systems remain too rigid for the speed required today, while headless and composable architectures, although powerful, often introduce complexity and strong dependency on developers.

Live Story was built to address this gap by transforming rigid technology stacks into flexible, governable environments that give marketing and digital teams full creative control over the frontend. Sites, campaigns, and digital experiences that would traditionally require weeks of development can be launched in a matter of hours, enabling teams to create high-impact frontend experiences while maintaining consistency with brand guidelines, performance, SEO, and governance requirements.

Already adopted in more than 100 projects worldwide, Live Story works with brands including Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana and Max Mara Fashion Group and illycaffè across fashion, lifestyle, consumer goods, and finance. Companies adopting Live Story are evolving from static digital presences to dynamic, modular, and adaptive experiences capable of responding faster to the needs of both the market and the user, human and agent-AI alike.

Design and Publish at the speed of your ideas

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