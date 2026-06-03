Taziki’s Mediterranean Café Celebrates 15 Years with Refresh of Downtown Chattanooga Location

A reimagined experience at the Market Street location brings a refreshed atmosphere and fan-favorite offers to the heart of the city.

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taziki’s Mediterranean Café , the beloved fast-casual Mediterranean chain, is proud to celebrate its 15th anniversary. As part of this milestone, the iconic Market Street location is debuting a refreshed atmosphere designed to provide guests with an incredible, elevated experience. Located at 432 Market Street, the downtown staple has undergone an intentional transformation.The Market Street location, which formerly served as a karate studio, remains a cornerstone of the downtown area. Guests can continue to enjoy the restaurant's unique character, including the popular upstairs seating area that overlooks the downtown district and the beautiful outdoor patio.“We are excited for our refresh because we have spent a lot of time and hard work to provide our guests with an incredible, intentional experience every time they walk through our doors,” said Juan Avendano, Operating Partner at Taziki’s. “We can't wait to share this new chapter with the guests who have made this all possible”.The location will mark the occasion on Friday, June 12, 2026, by hosting a 10 AM ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce. Guests can also enjoy fan favorites, including the signature pasta, chicken roll-ups, and street gyro for just $9. This special anniversary offer is available every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout the month of June at the Market Street, Hixson, and Gunbarrel Road locations.Deeply committed to the local community, the Market Street team actively gives back by partnering with area hospitals and schools. This commitment reflects the leadership of Avendano, who has been with Taziki’s for six years, growing his career from the back-of-house (BOH) to his current role as Operating Partner.“My connection with Taziki’s has been excellent because it perfectly combines my passion for food, cooking, and people,” said Avendano. “What makes this even more special is the opportunity to serve the Chattanooga market. There is such a unique energy here, and I can’t wait to see how our food helps bring the local community together at the table.”The Market Street location is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM, and Sunday from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM. For more information or to place an order, guests can call 423-779-3100 or visit www.tazikis.com About Taziki’s Mediterranean CaféInspired by a memorable trip to Greece, founders Keith and Amy Richards created Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafein 1998 to share the vibrant flavors and warm hospitality of Mediterranean dining with communities across the U.S.Committed to fresh, thoughtfully sourced ingredients, Taziki’s prepares each meal to order. Its locally-owned cafes reflect the same sense of connection and welcoming spirit that first inspired the brand.Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Taziki’s has grown to 110 locations across 19 states and continues to expand. The brand has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as the #1 Mediterranean franchise in the U.S.To learn more, including franchising opportunities, visit www.tazikis.com

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