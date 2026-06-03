Wisconsin Institute of Functional Medicine Releases Podcast on Gut Health in Midlife Women

Dr. Tracy Page breaks down a real patient case showing how gut dysfunction can drive anxiety, hormonal imbalance, and metabolic issues simultaneously.

This episode is intended to help women understand why treating one symptom at a time often fails, and why looking at the whole system can change the outcome.” — Dr. Tracy Page

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wisconsin Institute of Functional Medicine (WIFM) has released Episode 8 of its podcast "Midlife Clarity with Dr. Tracy Page," titled "Your Gut Is Running the Show." The new episode is now available on Buzzsprout and through the WIFM website.The episode walks listeners through an anonymized patient case in which five seemingly unrelated symptoms, including anxiety, heart palpitations, constipation, heavy menstrual periods, and recurrent infections, were ultimately traced back to a single root cause: inflammatory gut dysfunction. Dr. Page, a board-certified physician and founder of WIFM, uses the case to illustrate how chronic inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract can influence hormone balance, mood regulation, and metabolic function in women navigating perimenopause and menopause."When patients come in with a long list of symptoms that don't seem connected, the gut is often the common thread we haven't yet investigated," said Dr. Tracy Page, founder of the Wisconsin Institute of Functional Medicine. "This episode is intended to help women understand why treating one symptom at a time often fails, and why looking at the whole system can change the outcome."The episode also examines what Dr. Page refers to as the "ferritin trap," a clinical scenario in which an elevated ferritin level can be misread as iron overload when it actually reflects inflammatory sequestration. In the case discussed, the patient's ferritin measured 240 paired with a low total iron binding capacity of 226, a pattern that signaled inflammation rather than excess iron stores. Dr. Page explains why prescribing iron in such cases could worsen the underlying problem.Additional clinical findings reviewed in the episode include a C-reactive protein level of 4.4, indicating active systemic inflammation, a fasting insulin of 20.3 consistent with significant insulin resistance, and a vitamin D level of 15, considered severely deficient. The episode connects these markers to the patient's broader symptom picture and outlines the sequence of interventions that followed.Listeners will also learn about the gut-hormone connection, including how slow gut transit time can contribute to estrogen recirculation through beta-glucuronidase activity, why the gut microbiome produces more than 95 percent of the body's serotonin, and how gut dysbiosis is associated with higher rates of recurrent vaginal infections. The episode discusses the GI-MAP stool test, what it measures, and when patients may want to ask their physician about it.The episode concludes with seven actionable steps for listeners, including specific language they can use when discussing testing options with their own healthcare providers."Midlife Clarity with Dr. Tracy Page" is a podcast for women over 40 navigating hormones, metabolism, strength, and healthy aging during midlife, perimenopause, and menopause. The series is produced by the Wisconsin Institute of Functional Medicine and is available on major podcast platforms.The full episode is available at https://wisconsinfunctionalmed.com/podcast/episode-8-2/ About Wisconsin Institute of Functional MedicineThe Wisconsin Institute of Functional Medicine (WIFM) is a functional medicine practice based in Appleton, Wisconsin, serving patients throughout the Fox Valley region including Green Bay, Neenah, Menasha, Fond du Lac, Kaukauna, and Little Chute. Founded by Dr. Tracy Page, WIFM offers comprehensive programs in functional and regenerative medicine, including hormone care, medical weight loss, gut health, autoimmune support, peptide therapy, and post-cancer wellness. The practice operates under its proprietary WIFM Total Wellness Method, focused on whole-body health.Disclaimer: The information shared on the podcast and in this release is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It does not replace consultation with a qualified healthcare provider.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.