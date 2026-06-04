Ignite Medical Resorts Expands into North Carolina with Acquisition of Four Charlotte-Area Skilled Nursing Facilities

Acquisition of four Charlotte-area skilled nursing facilities marks Ignite Medical Resorts' entry into North Carolina and expands LuxeRehab® care.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignite Medical Resorts is proud to announce the acquisition of four skilled nursing facilities in the greater Charlotte area, marking the organization’s expansion into its seventh state.“We are excited to enter North Carolina and serve the communities in the greater Charlotte area,” said Tim Fields, chief executive officer of Ignite Medical Resorts. “Our plans include substantial renovations and investments in innovative technologies that will elevate the care experience for our short-term rehabilitation guests and long-term care residents. Just as importantly, we are committed to enhancing our workplace culture with expanded benefits and meaningful reward and recognition programs for our dedicated employees.”Ignite Medical Resorts acquired the four facilities from AHSNF, Inc., a North Carolina nonprofit corporation affiliated with Atrium Health following an extensive and competitive process managed by Senwell Senior Investment Advisors, during which Ignite Medical Resorts was selected based on its commitment to quality care, operational excellence and investment in the communities it serves. The four facilities will join Atrium Health’s Post Acute Network Skilled Nursing Facility Program, an integrated medical network designed to provide seamless transitions from hospital to home.“This transaction reflects our shared commitment to strengthening services for patients and families while investing in the future of skilled nursing care in the communities we serve,” said Michael Stolzenbach, vice president of home care products, sleep services, infusion services and skilled nursing facilities with Atrium Health. “We look forward to our continued work with Ignite Medical Resorts through this important milestone and welcome the opportunity to work together in support of high-quality, coordinated post-acute care across the Charlotte region.”With the acquisition, Ignite Medical Resorts now operates 32 locations across seven states and employs more than 5,000 people. The organization’s positive employee culture and relentless focus on hospitality and clinical care are key to creating an environment of recuperation.About Ignite Medical Resorts: Ignite Medical Resorts operates 32 locations in Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Indiana, and North Carolina. The organization’s model of LuxeRehabTM combines uncompromising luxury and rapid rehabilitation, coupling the amenities and décor of a fine hotel with clinical programming for orthopedics, stroke, cardiac and respiratory care to return guests back home as quickly as possible. Learn more at IgniteMedicalResorts.com.

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