RobosizeME Automates Loyalty and Guest Point Processing for Major U.S. Gaming & Casino Operator

Automation initiatives streamline loyalty point updates and guest services across complex casino and hospitality environments

We are helping teams cut processing time and reduce errors in workflows that directly impact player satisfaction and repeat visits.” — Greg Berman, Managing Director, North America at RobosizeME

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RobosizeME , a leading provider of AI-enabled workflow automation solutions tailored to hotel groups and resorts, today announced an expanded automation initiative with a major U.S. gaming and hospitality operator. The project focuses on automating high-volume loyalty and guest point workflows across casino and hotel systems, helping ensure faster, more consistent point updates for players while reducing manual handling for operations teams ahead of HITEC 2026.The operator manages large-scale hospitality and casino operations that require tight coordination between multiple operational systems, loyalty workflows, and guest-facing services. RobosizeME’s automation deployments are designed to reduce manual intervention, improve processing efficiency, and enhance the accuracy of loyalty point updates and related guest communications.Key highlights of the initiative include:- Automation of loyalty point updates across casino and hotel systems- Support for reconciliation workflows tied to guest rewards and gaming-related operations- Reduced manual processing in high-volume guest point and loyalty environments- Improved consistency and transparency of player rewards and guest experiences“Gaming and hospitality operations involve some of the most operationally complex loyalty environments in the industry,” said Greg Berman, Managing Director, North America at RobosizeME. “By automating the repetitive steps behind point reconciliation and guest updates, we are helping teams cut processing time and reduce errors in workflows that directly impact player satisfaction and repeat visits.”The automation initiatives include support for loyalty operations assistance, reconciliation workflows, and hospitality process coordination tied to guest rewards and gaming-related operational systems.As hospitality and gaming operators continue to evaluate operational efficiency initiatives, workflow automation is increasingly being used to improve response times, reduce manual processing burdens, and support teams managing large-scale guest engagement programs.RobosizeME will be presenting additional hospitality automation use cases during HITEC 2026.For more information about RobosizeME, visit www.robosize.me or contact us About RobosizeMERobosizeME is a leading provider of AI-enabled workflow automation solutions tailored to hotel groups. By combining digital workers with deep expertise in hotel APIs, RPA, IPA and AI development, RobosizeME streamlines reservation, finance, distribution and front office critical workflows for hospitality groups—helping them operate with greater speed, accuracy and efficiency. Backed by advanced security certifications (ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI-DSS), RobosizeME’s industry-specific automation solutions ensure the highest levels of data protection, compliance and data sovereignty. Trusted by renowned hotel companies such as Design Hotels, The Dorchester Collection, GHA, Kempinski, Loews Hotels, Louvre Hotels Group, Radisson Hotel Group, Jumeirah Hotels and more, RobosizeME continues to set the standard for secure, specialized automation at scale in the hospitality sector. For more information, visit www.robosize.me

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