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Florida Is Offering Out-of-State Buyers a $250,000 Property Tax Exemption — But Only If They Establish Residency Before December 31, 2026

Florida just legislated the most compelling relocation argument in a generation. The buyers who act before December 31 will know it. The buyers who wait will feel it.” — Ben Bryk

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Legislature Approves $250,000 Homestead Exemption Amendment — And December 31, 2026 Is the Date Every Relocating Buyer Must KnowVero Premier Properties Advises Northeast Buyers: Close Before Year-End or Wait Five Years for Florida's Full Property Tax ReliefThe Florida Legislature has passed House Joint Resolution 1-F, a proposed constitutional amendment that would raise the state's homestead property tax exemption to $150,000 on January 1, 2027, and to $250,000 on January 1, 2028 — applied to the non-school portion of property taxes and indexed annually to inflation thereafter. The measure requires no gubernatorial signature. It goes directly to Florida voters in November and takes effect upon approval by 60 percent of the electorate.For buyers relocating from Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, this is not a marginal development. It is a structural shift in the financial argument for Florida homeownership — and it carries a hard deadline.The December 31, 2026 CutoffBuyers who establish Florida residency by December 31, 2026 qualify for the full expanded exemption immediately upon the amendment taking effect. Those who become Florida residents after that date enter a five-year transitional period, during which they receive an exemption only on the first $50,000 of assessed value before accessing the full benefit.The practical consequence is significant. A buyer who closes on a Vero Beach property in January 2027 rather than December 2026 defers the full exemption by five years. On a $2 million to $5 million barrier island home, the compounded tax differential over that period is not abstract — it is measurable, and it is avoidable.Establishing Florida domicile requires more than taking title. Buyers must file a Declaration of Domicile with the county clerk, update their driver's license and vehicle registration to Florida, and file for the homestead exemption with the Indian River County Property Appraiser by the applicable annual deadline. Engaging qualified Florida legal counsel early in the process is strongly advisable. With a minimum of 60 to 90 days typically required to identify, negotiate, and close a transaction — more when financing is involved — buyers who have not yet begun their search have, as of early June, a workable but narrowing window.Non-Homestead Buyers Also BenefitBuyers who are not establishing Florida primary residency are not without relief under HJR 1-F. The amendment reduces the annual assessed value cap on non-homestead properties — second homes, investment condominiums, and commercial parcels — from 10 percent to 5 percent beginning January 1, 2027. For buyers acquiring property in Grand Harbor, Sea Oaks, or along the A1A corridor with no intention of changing domicile, this represents a meaningful reduction in long-term tax exposure.The Vero Beach Market ContextThe barrier island of Vero Beach has long offered buyers from high-tax Northeast markets an objectively superior alternative to Palm Beach or Naples: preserved natural environment, meaningful community scale, world-class healthcare through Cleveland Clinic Indian River, and access to premier private club amenities — at prices that still represent measurable value relative to comparable properties further south. That value gap is compressing.The median sold price in the 32963 zip code reached approximately $1.538 million in March 2026. Pending condominium sales rose nearly 342 percent year-over-year. More than 62 percent of transactions closed all-cash — a figure that reflects both the wealth profile of incoming buyers and the absence of financing delays that characterize other markets.Florida's zero state income tax, already the foundational relocation argument for buyers exiting states where combined income tax burdens can exceed 12 percent, is now paired with the prospect of $250,000 in exempted assessed value on a primary residence. The financial case for acting before December 31, 2026 has rarely been more precisely quantifiable.About Vero Premier PropertiesVero Premier Properties is a boutique luxury real estate team and a signature division of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury | Paradise in Vero Beach, Florida — a global platform spanning more than 40 countries. Founding principals Ben Bryk and J. Vance Brinkerhoff bring 35-plus years of combined barrier island market experience, more than 2,000 transactions, and over $1.2 billion in career sales volume to every client engagement.The team is ranked in the top 1.5 percent of Realtors nationally, verified by RealTrends, and was named among Florida's Top 10 Most Trusted Realtors by Apple News in 2025. Vero Premier Properties operates the only luxury real estate mobile app on the Apple App Store within 100 miles of Vero Beach — a platform that has contributed to listings selling approximately 40 percent faster than the market average. The team maintains active referral relationships with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury specialists across Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and the Chicago metropolitan area, and operates a Financial Concierge Desk for high-net-worth buyers navigating multidimensional relocation decisions.Media ContactsBen Bryk | (772) 713-9455J. Vance Brinkerhoff | (772) 913-34264265 A1A Suite 3, Vero Beach, FL 32963floridaeastcoastluxuryhomes.com###You said: convert to a youtube postconvert to a youtube post9:21 AMClaude responded: Florida Just Changed the Rules on Property Taxes — And There's a Deadline You Can't Afford to MissFlorida Just Changed the Rules on Property Taxes — And There's a Deadline You Can't Afford to MissThe Florida Legislature has approved a constitutional amendment that would raise the homestead property tax exemption to $250,000. It goes to voters in November. If it passes — and the polling suggests it will — the savings for a primary homeowner on the barrier island are substantial.But here's what most people aren't talking about: there's a cutoff date buried in the legislation that changes everything for out-of-state buyers.If you are not a Florida resident by December 31, 2026, you do not get the full exemption on day one. You get a five-year transitional period — with a fraction of the benefit — before you qualify for the complete $250,000 exemption. That's not a technicality. On a $2 to $5 million Vero Beach property, the difference over five years is real

Florida Is Offering Out-of-State Buyers a $250,000 Property Tax Exemption — But Only If They Establish Residency Before December 31, 2026

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