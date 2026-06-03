Jović on Cooperation with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance

During his participation in the first Plenary Session of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) in Buenos Aires, State Secretary and Deputy Head of the National Delegation of the Republic of Serbia to the IHRA, Damjan Jović, met with IHRA Secretary General Michaela Küchler and the organization's Adviser, Dr. Robert Williams.

The interlocutors discussed current issues of relevance to the work and activities of the Organization, as well as opportunities for further strengthening cooperation within the framework of the IHRA.

State Secretary Jović underscored the importance that the Republic of Serbia attaches to the work of the IHRA, reaffirming the full commitment of the National Delegation of the Republic of Serbia to advancing the Organization’s objectives and mission.