Đurić: Serbia Advocates for Its Interests in Europe and for a Europe at Peace

Following a visit to Finlandia Hall in Helsinki at the conclusion of his visit to Finland, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić stated that Europe today, more than ever, needs peace, renewed dialogue and cooperation, as well as consistent respect for international law and the territorial integrity of states.

Đurić emphasized that the visit was symbolically concluded at Finlandia Hall in Helsinki, the venue where the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), then known as the Conference on Security and Co-operation in Europe (CSCE), was founded, and where the Helsinki principles of the inviolability of borders and respect for the territorial integrity of states were incorporated into international relations and international public law.

Recalling that in 1975, at the height of the Cold War, Helsinki sent an important message that states should cooperate despite ideological divisions, conflicts, and wars, the Minister underscored that Serbia is today sending from the same place a message on the necessity of preserving peace and strengthening cooperation.

He added that it is important for the same standards regarding respect for international law, the territorial integrity of states, and multilateralism to be applied equally to all, in order to preserve the international order founded on the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act, which was built through great sacrifices following the Second World War.

The head of Serbian diplomacy expressed confidence that relations between Serbia and Finland would continue to develop along an upward trajectory following this visit, noting that both sides would seek to capitalize on the considerable economic potential that exists.

He also stressed that Serbia will continue to advocate for its own interests in Europe, while at the same time supporting a Europe at peace.

Minister Đurić and members of the delegation were welcomed by Finlandia Hall’s Chief Executive Officer, Johanna Tolonen, who briefed them on the history, renovation, and contemporary role of this important cultural and congress centre in Helsinki.