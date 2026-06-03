Attorney General Schwalb Secures Guilty Plea in Connection with Financial Exploitation of Disabled DC Senior



Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb today announced that Yolanda Forbe, 54, formerly of Fredericksburg, VA, pleaded guilty to one felony count of Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult or Elderly Person and one misdemeanor count of Credit Card Fraud, based on her stealing $6,899 from an elderly Southeast DC resident. This prosecution is the result of a partnership between the DC Office of the Attorney General (OAG) and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia (USAO) — through which OAG has detailed prosecutors to USAO to prosecute local fraud and public corruption cases — as well as close collaboration with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

“Financially exploiting a vulnerable senior citizen to the point where she was unable to pay her rent is reprehensible,” said Attorney General Schwalb. “Too often, elder abuse goes unreported because the victim feels ashamed or is close to the person taking advantage of them. We will always do everything in our power to ensure that victims get justice and that people who prey upon vulnerable seniors are held accountable. I encourage anyone who knows of any instances of elder abuse or financial exploitation to contact my office.”

Between June 2024 and March 2025, Forbe took financial advantage of her then 79-year-old victim by using her access to the victim’s bank account to make unauthorized debit card purchases and by fraudulently transferring $6,899 to herself through Cash App. The victim was disabled, and her account consisted almost entirely of Social Security benefits, her sole source of income.

The victim had known Forbe since infancy and had a long and trusting relationship with her. As the victim struggled to manage household responsibilities because of her age and a recent injury, she permitted Forbe to use her debit card and PIN with the understanding that Forbe would assist with paying rent, purchasing groceries, and securing other necessities on the victim’s behalf.

Instead, Forbe used the victim’s debit card information to conduct dozens of unauthorized Cash App transfers to accounts she controlled and to make unauthorized purchases through Amazon and other retailers, including tobacco and vape shops near the defendant’s residence. The evidence established that the victim had never used, and did not know how to use, the Cash App platform.

The theft was discovered after the victim learned she lacked sufficient funds to pay her rent.

The Honorable Andrea Hertzfeld accepted Forbe’s guilty plea and scheduled sentencing for July 14, 2026.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Monique Gudger, serving in her capacity as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney (SAUSA), under the supervision of Jeremy Morris, Chief of the Fraud and Public Corruption Section at OAG.

Combatting Fraud and Public Corruption

OAG’s Fraud and Public Corruption Section investigates and prosecutes criminal offenses within its jurisdiction that compromise the integrity of government operations and undermine public trust. The Section focuses on fraud against the District, tax fraud, public corruption, and the financial exploitation of vulnerable adults.

Through targeted prosecutions and strategic partnerships, including with USAO, the Fraud and Public Corruption Section safeguards public resources, prevents the misuse of government authority, ensures accountability, reinforces confidence in District government and ensures that victims of financial exploitation receive justice.

While OAG’s independent criminal jurisdiction is generally limited to certain misdemeanors and juvenile matters, this partnership with USAO allows the Section to pursue complex felony fraud and public corruption cases that directly affect the District and its residents.

Report Elder Abuse & Financial Exploitation

If you believe an elder or vulnerable adult is experiencing abuse, neglect, self-neglect, or financial exploitation, call DC Adult Protective Services: (202) 541-3950. In emergency situations, please call 911 directly. Additionally, you may report suspected elder financial exploitation or scams targeting seniors to OAG by email at elder.justice@DC.gov or by phone: (202) 727-3807.