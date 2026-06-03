Award-Winning Hospitality. Rare Beachfront Ownership.

2025 Winner - World Luxury Hotel Awards WLSA 2025 Winner - World Luxury Spa Awards

Recognition from the 2025 World Luxury Awards Reinforces the Standard Behind The Penthouses at Goldwynn amid growing demand for rare beachfront ownership.

Many buyers arrive with different priorities, but often reach the same conclusion: there will never be more of this. True beachfront ownership on Cable Beach is inherently limited.” — Paul Wynn, developer of Goldwynn Resort & Residences.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goldwynn Resort & Residences has been recognized with multiple honors at the 2025 World Luxury Awards , further elevating the profile of one of Nassau’s most distinctive luxury hospitality and residential destinations on Cable Beach.The property received the following distinctions at the 2025 World Luxury Hotel Awards:• Best Luxury Small Hotel in North America• Best Luxury Boutique Hotel in the Caribbean• Best Luxury Boutique Resort in the CaribbeanIn addition, Rhizophora Spa at Goldwynn received multiple luxury spa distinctions, including:• Best Luxury Island Resort Spa in North America• Best Luxury Hotel Spa in the Caribbean• Best Luxury Wellness Spa in the CaribbeanWhile the awards recognize the Goldwynn Resort hospitality experience directly, the recognition also reinforces the broader quality, service philosophy, and execution standard behind The Penthouses at Goldwynn — the boutique beachfront residential offering adjacent to the resort. For buyers, that means ownership is supported by an established hospitality ecosystem designed to deliver the comfort, confidence, and attentive service expected of a world-class luxury destination. It is this connection between private ownership and award-winning hospitality that distinguishes the Goldwynn experience, allowing residents to enjoy the privacy of a beachfront home while still enjoying the conveniences of a luxury resort.Ownership at The Penthouses at Goldwynn combines the privacy and exclusivity of a boutique beachfront residence with the convenience of a full-service luxury resort. Residents enjoy privileged access to dedicated concierge services, private residential amenities, and full access to the award-winning hospitality, wellness, dining, and resort experiences that have become synonymous with the Goldwynn brand. Designed, built, and managed by the same team behind the award-winning resort, the residences feature spectacular ocean views and, in many homes, expansive wrap-around terraces designed for effortless indoor-outdoor living. The result is a lifestyle that feels effortless, whether arriving for a long winter stay, entertaining family and friends, or spending a few days between international travel commitments.Increasingly, buyers are not searching for another vacation property. They are seeking a second base — a place that integrates naturally into their broader lifestyle while providing privacy, flexibility, and long-term ownership value. For many international buyers, Goldwynn represents an opportunity to enjoy direct beachfront living in one of the Caribbean’s most desirable destinations while benefiting from the comfort and confidence that comes with an established, award-winning hospitality brand.Located on Cable Beach in Nassau, The Penthouses at Goldwynn represent a limited collection of just 40 luxury beachfront residences. The development offers a rare combination of direct beachfront ownership, boutique scale, and resort-supported living in one of the Caribbean's most sought-after destinations. With a finite supply of true beachfront ownership opportunities available on Cable Beach, residences at Goldwynn continue to attract discerning buyers seeking direct oceanfront access, residential privacy, and the support of an established luxury hospitality ecosystem.“Many buyers arrive with different priorities, but they often reach the same conclusion: there will never be more of this,” said Paul Wynn, developer of Goldwynn Resort & Residences. “The awards reinforce the quality of the experience, while the location itself represents something increasingly rare. True beachfront ownership on one of the most desirable stretches of coastline in the Bahamas.”Interest in The Penthouses at Goldwynn has continued to grow among buyers from Canada, the United States, Dubai, Brazil, and Hong Kong, and select international markets, particularly among those seeking a second base, beachfront lifestyle ownership, or long-term wealth preservation through Caribbean real estate. Interest has also emerged from buyers in the United Kingdom amid broader global shifts in wealth planning and residency strategy.Positioned adjacent to the Baha Mar complex, Goldwynn combines boutique exclusivity with direct beachfront access, resort amenities, concierge services, wellness experiences, fine dining, and proximity to Nassau’s growing luxury hospitality ecosystem.As international demand for luxury Caribbean real estate continues to rise, projects supported by an operational hospitality brand and established service reputation are increasingly differentiating themselves from speculative or concept-stage developments.The Penthouses at Goldwynn currently represent one of the few remaining luxury beachfront ownership opportunities on Cable Beach, with limited inventory remaining. As construction progresses and opportunities to secure ownership within this exclusive beachfront community become increasingly limited, interest from international buyers continues to accelerate. The strong absorption of residences by buyers from Canada and the United States has reinforced confidence in the long-term value of what is ultimately a finite beachfront ownership opportunity.For more information, visit:About GoldwynnGoldwynn is a luxury hospitality and residential destination located on Cable Beach in Nassau, Bahamas. Combining beachfront resort experiences with boutique residential ownership opportunities, Goldwynn delivers a refined Caribbean lifestyle centered around hospitality, privacy, wellness, and modern luxury living.

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