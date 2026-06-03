Stamford Breaks Ground on New Westhill High School, One of Connecticut’s Largest School Construction Projects

(June 2, 2026 | Stamford, CT) — The City of Stamford officially kicked off construction of the new Westhill High School on Tuesday, marking the start of what is expected to be the largest school construction project in Connecticut’s history. Local and state leaders gathered at the existing Westhill campus for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the launch of the transformative effort.

The project, estimated at $446 million, will replace the current school with a 450,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility slated to open in August 2029. Last year, the Connecticut Department of Administrative Services (DAS) approved an 80 percent reimbursement rate, providing Stamford with an estimated $356.8 million grant to support construction.

DAS Deputy Commissioner Eleanor Michael emphasized the project’s historic scale and statewide significance. She noted that the new school will reflect Connecticut’s environmental and sustainability priorities, with plans to meet or exceed LEED Silver Certification standards and a design that complements the surrounding community.

“We look forward to seeing this project move from groundbreaking to ribbon-cutting, and most importantly, to seeing the students walk through the doors of their new school in 2029,” Michael said.

Stamford’s legislative delegation to Hartford, led by State Sen. Pat Billie Miller (D 27), played a central role in securing the state’s 80 percent reimbursement commitment.

Tuesday’s event also featured student ambassadors from Roxbury Elementary School, who are expected to be among the first cohort to enter the new Westhill High School upon its opening. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz spoke briefly with the students and commended Stamford’s advocacy efforts in securing state support for the project.

The new Westhill High School is being delivered through a collaboration of more than 50 professionals across architecture, engineering, construction, and project management. Key partners include SLAM Collaborative, Amenta Emma, Colliers Project Leaders, and a joint venture between The Dimeo Construction Company and Bismark Construction Company.