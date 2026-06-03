L'AMI Bakery & Café Launches Limited-Time Summer BOGO Beverage Promotion

L'AMI Bakery & Cafe Logo

L’AMI Bakery & Café is offering a Summer BOGO Beverage Promotion throughout June 2026, featuring buy one beverage, get one free at its Great Neck location.

GREAT NECK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BK Franchise, the franchise-specialized subsidiary of H Mart, is pleased to announce a limited-time summer promotion at L’AMI Bakery & Café in Great Neck, New York.

In celebration of the summer season, L’AMI Bakery & Café is introducing a special Buy One Get One Free (BOGO) beverage promotion designed to encourage connection, refreshment, and shared moments among friends and family. Guided by its philosophy of “Freshness over Richness,” L’AMI crafts thoughtfully curated beverages using premium ingredients to deliver a refreshing and elevated café experience.

Summer BOGO Beverage Promotion

• Offer: Buy any beverage and receive a second beverage of equal or lesser value for free

• Details: Includes all beverages such as specialty drinks, cold coffees, and seasonal offerings. Guests are invited to enjoy a wide selection of refreshing menu items perfect for sharing or personal enjoyment.

• Duration: June 1, 2026 – June 30, 2026

• Availability: In-store only

L’AMI Bakery & Café combines freshly prepared beverages, in-house baked goods, and warm hospitality to create a welcoming space for relaxation and connection.

For more information, follow L'AMI Bakery & Café on Instagram @lamibakerycafe_official or visit LAMI Bakery & Café Official Website.

About L’AMI Bakery & Café:

At L’AMI Bakery & Café, quality is at the core of everything they do. All bread is freshly baked in-house daily, ensuring exceptional texture and flavor. L’AMI is also known for its signature Korean breads and cakes, baked from scratch each day using only the finest ingredients resulting in unmatched freshness, flavor, and craftsmanship.

L’AMI Bakery & Café- Great Neck location

• Address: 485 Great Neck Road, Great Neck, NY 11021

• Tel: 516-513-8030

• Website: www.lamibakerycafe.com

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