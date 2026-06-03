Simeone & Miller Attorneys Thomas Simeone and Craig Miller Named 2026 Super Lawyers

The annual recognition honors attorneys who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

This recognition reflects the work we do every day on behalf of people who need strong advocates in their corner.” — Thomas Simeone

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simeone & Miller, LLP is pleased to announce that attorneys Thomas J. Simeone and Craig Miller have been selected for the 2026 Washington, D.C. Super Lawyers list.The annual Super Lawyers list recognizes attorneys who have achieved a high degree of professional accomplishment and peer recognition. Honorees are selected through a comprehensive process that includes attorney nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations. No more than 5% of attorneys in Washington, D.C., receive this distinction each year.“We’re grateful for the trust our clients put in us during some of the most difficult times of their lives,” said Mr. Simeone. “This recognition reflects the work we do every day on behalf of people who need strong advocates in their corner.”Mr. Miller added, “Every case represents someone facing a difficult and often unexpected challenge. It's a privilege to help our clients move forward and pursue the accountability they deserve.”The 2026 Super Lawyers selections will appear in Washington, D.C., Super Lawyers and on SuperLawyers.com. To learn more about Simeone & Miller, LLP, please visit simeonemiller.com About Simeone & Miller, LLPSimeone & Miller, LLP is a Washington, D.C.-based personal injury law firm representing clients throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The firm handles personal injury, medical malpractice, and wrongful death matters, advocating for individuals and families affected by serious injuries and negligence.Simeone & Miller, LLP1825 K Street, NWSuite 650Washington, DC 20006

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