LED Dental Announces Launch Date for the VELscope Mantis: The Next Generation of Oral Screening

The VELscope Mantis in clinical use, bringing three visualization modes into a single cordless handpiece for fast, non-invasive oral screening. A close look at the VELscope Mantis optics: the LED illumination ring and rotating filter wheel that power its three visualization modes, white light, polarized white light, and blue-light fluorescence. Hands-on with the VELscope Mantis: dental professionals explore the handpiece and its fluorescence illumination during a product demonstration.

Cordless device combines fluorescence, polarized reflectance, and integrated photo documentation for everyday clinical use. Available June 30 from distributors.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LED Dental Inc. today announced that the VELscope Mantis , the latest generation of its oral mucosal screening technology, will be available beginning June 30, 2026. The Mantis represents a ground-up redesign of the company’s fluorescence visualization platform, integrating three visualization modes, a wider field of view, enhanced image filtering, and iPhone-based photo documentation into a single cordless, rechargeable unit.Beginning June 30, 2026, the VELscope Mantis will be available through LED Dental’s authorized distributor network in the United States and Canada, including Patterson Dental, Henry Schein, Benco Dental, Darby Dental, and others. Pre-orders are open now.Inspired by the Most Advanced Eyes in NatureThe VELscope Mantis takes its name from the mantis shrimp, a marine creature with one of the most advanced visual systems found in nature. Where humans see three primary colors, the mantis shrimp perceives ultraviolet, infrared, and polarized light across 16 types of photoreceptors, detecting wavelengths and contrasts far beyond human capability.The analogy is intentional. The VELscope Mantis is designed to help dental professionals see subtle changes in tissue fluorescence and reflectance that may signal early-stage mucosal abnormalities.Three Visualization Modes in One DeviceThe Mantis is the first VELscope device to integrate three distinct visualization modes into a single handpiece, giving clinicians multiple ways to evaluate oral tissue during a single examination:Blue-light fluorescence visualization — The core VELscope technology. Specific light wavelengths excite naturally occurring fluorophores in oral tissue, causing healthy tissue to fluoresce in recognizable patterns, thus highlighting areas where fluorescence is diminished or altered, which may indicate dysplasia, inflammation, or other abnormalities.Polarized white-light reflectance — A new capability in the VELscope line. Polarized white light reflectance visualization removes back reflectance and surface glare from the illumination light providing enhanced colour response and enhancing the ability of the clinician to visualize subtle colour changes.Traditional white-light illumination — Surgical-quality lighting for standard visual examination, eliminating the need for a separate overhead light source during screening.Designed for Everyday Clinical UseThe Mantis builds on the VELscope Vx platform with significant improvements in optics, ergonomics, and workflow integration:Wider field of view. An expanded optical design provides a larger viewing area, allowing clinicians to evaluate more tissue in each pass and reducing the number of repositioning steps required during a full oral examination.Enhanced image filtering. Improved filter design produces brighter fluorescence images with increased yellow and orange spectral content, resulting in improved visualization of bacterial presence.iPhone integration for photo documentation. The Mantis incorporates a mounted iPhone adapter, enabling clinicians to capture high-quality fluorescence and white light reflectance images directly during the screening. Built-in photo documentation simplifies case tracking, patient education, and referral communication without requiring separate imaging hardware.Cordless and lightweight. A rechargeable battery design eliminates power cord constraints, improving ergonomics and allowing the device to move freely between operatories. The handpiece is lightweight and balanced for comfortable single-handed use during extended screening sessions.Non-invasive and taking just a few minutes. No dyes, no rinses, no patient discomfort. The Mantis integrates seamlessly into routine dental visits as a chairside adjunct to a comprehensive oral examination.Why Enhanced Visualization MattersOral cancer remains one of the most significant challenges in dentistry. The disease affects approximately 60,000 new patients annually in the United States alone, with a five-year survival rate that drops below 40 percent when diagnosed at a late stage. Early detection, when lesions are small and still localized, dramatically improves outcomes, with five-year survival rates exceeding 80 percent for early-stage diagnoses.The challenge for clinicians is that early-stage oral lesions can be accompanied by only subtle tissue changes and be difficult to detect. Adjunctive visualization tools like the VELscope Mantis that incorporate additional visual modalities like fluorescence and enhanced white light visualization (polarized reflectance) in addition to traditional white light visualization are designed to bridge that gap, providing clinicians with additional information to support identification of tissue requiring further investigation.“The VELscope Mantis is not a replacement for clinical judgment,” said Wayne Rees, CEO of LED Dental. “It provides additional tools for visualizing tissue change. Those tools can be the difference between finding potentially dangerous lesions early or late and that can sometimes be a matter of life and death.”Availability, Pre-Orders, and DistributionThe VELscope Mantis system includes the Mantis handpiece with rechargeable battery, patient safety glasses, and a documentation package. Mantis Shield disposable barriers are available separately.The device will be available beginning June 30, 2026 through LED Dental’s authorized distributor network, including Patterson Dental, Henry Schein, Henry Schein Canada, Benco Dental, Darby Dental, DuraPro Health, Diamond Dental, Dental Sales Solutions, Sinclair Dental, and VELscopeshop.com. Pre-orders are open now.Dental professionals can pre-order the VELscope Mantis, schedule a product demonstration, or learn more at velscope.com.Continuing EducationLED Dental offers a complimentary 2-hour continuing education certification program for VELscope users, covering device operation, clinical interpretation, and integration into practice workflows. Details and enrollment are available at velscope.com.About LED Dental Inc.LED Dental Inc., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada, is the maker of the VELscope family of oral mucosal screening devices. Since its introduction, VELscope technology has been used in tens of thousands of dental practices worldwide and has received recognition from the World Health Organization, the Pride Institute, Cellerant Best of Class awards, and Dentistry Today Top 100 Products designations. VELscope technology uses tissue fluorescence visualization to aid clinicians in the visualization and documentation of oral mucosal tissues during routine oral examinations. For more information, visit velscope.com.

See the VELscope Mantis in action. Three visualization modes in one cordless handpiece, built to help clinicians spot what white light alone can miss.

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