INSTANDA CLEAR Taps The Power Of AI To Enhance Control And Visibility Over Human Underwriting and Insurance Workflows

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INSTANDA , the no-code insurance platform that helps insurers rapidly create and launch products, today announces INSTANDA Clear, a new, AI-supported underwriting and operations solution designed to help insurers manage complex human workflows with greater visibility, flexibility, accountability and control across the full policy lifecycle.INSTANDA Clear provides a governed execution layer for elements of the insurance workflow that cannot be fully automated. While the company’s INSTANDA PAS platform automates predictable distribution and servicing processes, INSTANDA Clear supports the judgment-led cases where human decisions, coordination, escalation and follow-up are required. Commonly referred to as an underwriting workbench, INSTANDA Clear uses embedded AI to reduce administrative burden and improve workflow efficiency, while ensuring underwriters and operations teams remain firmly in control of decision-making.“The insurance market has invested heavily in digitizing distribution and policy administration, but much of the most complex underwriting and operational work has been left behind; fragmented across emails, spreadsheets and rigid systems that surface information without truly supporting how decisions are made. INSTANDA Clear was designed to change that,” said Tim Hardcastle, CEO and co-founder of INSTANDA. “It represents a natural evolution of the INSTANDA platform, extending beyond product creation and policy administration to deliver a single execution layer for underwriting and operations.”INSTANDA Clear enables teams to create and manage workflows for referrals, placement, fraud checks, complex midterm adjustments, renewals, complaints, reinsurance and other operational processes in one controlled environment. Tasks, ownership, SLAs, decisions, escalations and audit trails are brought together in one place, giving insurers a clear view of essential tasks, ownership and completed work.INSTANDA Clear also supports coordination across the wider insurance ecosystem. Brokers, underwriters, operations teams, specialists, coverholders and third parties can be brought into managed workflows, helping reduce reliance on fragmented emails, spreadsheets and disconnected tools. The addition of an AI email inbox automatically creates tasks from inbound emails, capturing relevant context and routing them into the appropriate workflow. This capability is integrated into the wider ecosystem, enabling smoother coordination and reducing manual task creation across systems.The launch comes as insurers continue to face increasing operational complexity, growing regulatory scrutiny and pressure to improve efficiency without compromising underwriting expertise or customer outcomes. INSTANDA Clear is a singular solution to bridge governance, flexibility and insurance-native processes.“Insurance underwriting is fundamentally human work. While automation can handle predictable processes, complex underwriting cases still rely on expertise, judgment and collaboration across multiple teams and systems,” said Kevin Gaut, CTO of INSTANDA. “INSTANDA Clear supports insurers with a governed execution layer across underwriting and operations, enabling teams to reduce friction, improve accountability and move complex cases forward faster, while maintaining full control and auditability throughout the process.”INSTANDA Clear extends INSTANDA’s broader mission to modernize insurance technology through configurable, no-code solutions, following the introduction and development of INSTANDA’s initial “Journey” AI initiative in Q4 2025 and INSTANDA MAX in Q2 2026.For more information, please contact:Kimball Hughes Public RelationsEileen CoyneE: ecoyne@kimballpr.com T: 610-559-7585About INSTANDAINSTANDA is a global provider of no-code insurance technology, enabling insurers, MGAs and brokers to rapidly launch and manage insurance products. As a core system, its intuitive UI provides unique levels of control over configuration, customer servicing and policy automation. By embedding AI directly into the fabric of INSTANDA, the world's fastest platform is reaching new levels of speed and automation across product launches, workflow and compliance, allowing insurers to meet changing customer and market demands without reliance on external or development resources.

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