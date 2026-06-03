Galgotias University Students Bring Home Global Recognition from EDVentures 2026

Project TACTO won the Top Prize, the AWS Championship Prize at EDVentures 2026, receiving total prize money and support worth USD 7,000

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are proud to share that students from Galgotias University have earned international recognition at EDVentures 2026, hosted by The Education University of Hong Kong — one of the most prestigious global platforms for student-led innovation and entrepreneurship.Competing alongside 19 teams from 10 countries, two of our teams represented India with distinction.Project TACTO won the Top Prize and the AWS Championship Prize, receiving combined support worth USD 7,000. The project addresses one of the most underserved challenges in education — the lack of inclusive, interactive STEM learning tools for visually impaired students, especially across the Global South. Using buttons, sensors, and audio feedback, the team built a solution that makes coding education accessible through touch and sensory interaction, directly aligned with UN SDG 4 on quality and inclusive education.The team — Gaurang Pant, Shristi Mandoliya, and Kavya Singh — brings together expertise across computer science, data science, and financial analysis, demonstrating the strength of interdisciplinary collaboration.Tekurious Pvt Ltd, our second participating startup, was also recognised as a global finalist for its virtual reality-based immersive learning platform.This achievement would not have been possible without the guidance of mentor Rachit Mathur, whose six months of dedicated work with the team covered pitch strategy, business modelling, and investor preparation. We also recognise that Galgotias University fully sponsored both teams' travel and participation — a reflection of our institutional commitment to providing students with real-world, global opportunities.As Dr. Dhruv Galgotia noted, young innovators today are building solutions that require technology, empathy, and interdisciplinary thinking to work in concert. Seeing our students compete confidently on a world stage — and win — is exactly what this ecosystem is built for.Congratulations to both teams, their mentors, and everyone who supported this journey.About Galgotias UniversityGalgotias University is one of India’s leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.In the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 15th among private universities and 43rd among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, the University was placed in the 1201-1500 global band and ranked 27th among private universities and 65th among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India’s highest institutional quality ratings.Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,100 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.To know more, visit: www.galgotiasuniversity.edu.in

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