FROM THE DELI COUNTER TO ORLANDO: EUROPEAN DELI MEATS AT IDDBA 2026

Sip and Savor Booth Deli meats

Sip and Savor will welcome trade professionals at stand 614 with tastings and a live masterclass

ROME, ITALY, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sip and Savor: Pairing European Wines and Deli Meats will take part in IDDBA 2026, one of the leading trade events for the dairy, deli and bakery sectors in North America, taking place from June 7 to 9 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.Sip and Savor will welcome visitors at stand 614 within the International Pavilion – Italy Section, offering professionals and attendees the opportunity to discover the quality, versatility and cultural heritage of European salumi.Throughout the fair, visitors will be invited to taste a selection of products in purity, including Prosciutto Crudo, Mortadella and other traditional specialties promoted by the campaign, while learning more about European quality standards and the values behind authentic European deli meats.A key highlight of the program will be the live masterclass scheduled for Monday, June 8, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM, at the fair’s Workshop Area 609, located directly in front of the Italy Section. Open to all attendees, the session will combine culinary demonstrations and educational insights into the campaign and its products. During the masterclass, an Italian chef will prepare two recipes inspired by the versatility of salumi: crackers with Mortadella mousse and crushed pistachios, and choux pastry filled with creamy cheese, fig compote and Prosciutto Crudo.The masterclass will also feature Davide Calderone, President of ASSICA, the national association representing Italy’s meat and deli meat companies. Calderone will present the Sip and Savor campaign and introduce participants to the distinctive characteristics and cultural value of the products promoted by the initiative.Participation in the IDDBA represents an important opportunity to interact directly with professionals from the US food industry and highlight the quality, versatility and authenticity of Italian cured meats. Through tastings, educational activities and live experiences, the initiative aims to encourage the discovery of these products and the culture that defines them, helping to strengthen public and industry awareness and appreciation.Sip and Savor is a three-year campaign by Consorzio Tutela Roero and Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani (IVSI), co-funded by the European Union, to promote European wines and deli meats in the US and Canada. More than a promotion, it is an invitation to explore and share the cultural and sensory richness of two European excellences through exclusive content, events and experiences across North America.To stay updated on the campaign’s initiatives or to receive more information:Digital accountsWebsite: www.sipsavor.eu Instagram: @sipandsavor.usFacebook: @Sip and Savor - USYoutube: @SipandSavoreuPress officeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Email: sipsavoreu@gmail.com

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