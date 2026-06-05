HST Pathways Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Novo Holdings

Novo Holdings joins current investors Bain Capital & Nexxus Holdings to support HST’s next phase of growth & continued advancement of its platform & AI for ASCs

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HST Pathways (HST), a leading provider of cloud-based software purpose-built for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), today announced that Novo Holdings, a global healthcare and life sciences investor, has made a strategic growth investment in HST alongside existing investors Bain Capital and Nexxus Holdings.The investment reflects strong confidence in HST’s category leadership as the technology backbone for the ASC market. The partnership will support the acceleration of HST’s product roadmap, including AI-enabled products and agentic workflow capabilities designed to help ASCs automate manual work, identify operational risks earlier, and operate with greater visibility and efficiency.HST’s product innovation, positive customer outcomes, and deep domain expertise have enabled the growth of its ASC-focused technology platform. Its connected “single pane of glass” platform unifies clinical, financial, and operational workflows, helping ASCs operate more efficiently, improve patient and provider experiences, and capture more revenue. HST supports more than 1,800 customers, 75,000+ users, and 50 million cases documented across its platform.The investment comes as surgery centers operate in an increasingly complex environment shaped by stagnating reimbursements, rising costs, staffing and supply constraints, increasing competition and consolidation, and the continued migration of higher-acuity procedures to outpatient settings. As a result, successful centers are moving toward proactive, data-driven operating models that use automation, connected data, and actionable insights to improve efficiency, protect profitability, and deliver high-quality, affordable care.“Our mission is to help ASCs thrive in a market where the margin for error is smaller and the need for proactive operations has never been greater,” said David Thawley, Chief Executive Officer of HST Pathways. “Novo Holdings’ investment, alongside Bain Capital and Nexxus Holdings’ continued partnership, will support accelerated innovation for the ASC market, including practical AI and agentic capabilities that help centers automate manual workflows, improve OR utilization, forecast case profitability, strengthen revenue cycle performance, and turn data into action sooner.”“HST Pathways has built a differentiated platform in one of the fastest-growing markets in healthcare,” said Jonathan Levy, Senior Partner on the Principal Investments team at Novo Holdings. “ASCs play an increasingly critical role in delivering high-quality care at a lower cost to patients, while the operational complexity of running a successful center continues to increase. We believe HST is uniquely positioned to help ASCs navigate that complexity with purpose-built software, robust data, and new AI-enabled capabilities that make proactive operations possible at scale. We are pleased to partner with the HST team, Bain Capital, and Nexxus Holdings to support the company’s next chapter of growth.”“Bain Capital has been proud to support HST as the company has expanded its platform, strengthened its market position, and delivered meaningful value to ASCs,” said Darren Abrahamson, Partner at Bain Capital Tech Opportunities. “Novo Holdings brings additional healthcare technology expertise at a pivotal moment for HST and the ASC market. We look forward to continuing to partner with the company as it accelerates innovation, deepens customer impact, and helps ASCs operate more efficiently and profitably.”“As more procedures move to the ASC setting, the centers that win will be the ones that can run with greater precision, speed, and visibility,” Thawley added. “With Bain Capital, Nexxus Holdings’ and Novo Holdings’ support, we are well positioned to continue building the operating platform of choice for the modern ASC market.”About HST PathwaysHST Pathways is a leading provider of cloud-based software for the ASC industry, offering solutions that streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance patient care. Trusted by more than 1,800 ASCs across the United States and Canada, HST Pathways is committed to driving innovation and delivering the tools necessary for ASCs to thrive in a competitive healthcare environment. To learn more, visit www.hstpathways.com About Novo HoldingsNovo Holdings is a holding and investment company that is responsible for managing the assets and the wealth of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The purpose of Novo Holdings is to improve people’s health and the sustainability of society and the planet by generating attractive long-term returns on the assets of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. Wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation, Novo Holdings is the controlling shareholder of Novo Nordisk and Novonesis and manages an investment portfolio with a long-term return perspective. In addition to managing a broad portfolio of equities, bonds, real estate, infrastructure and private equity assets, Novo Holdings is a world-leading healthcare and life sciences investor. Through its Seed, Venture, Growth, Planetary Health Investments and Principal Investments teams, Novo Holdings invests in healthcare and life science companies at all stages of development. As of year-end 2025, Novo Holdings had total assets of $109 billion. Learn more at Novoholdings.dk.About Bain CapitalFounded in 1984, Bain Capital is one of the world's leading private investment firms. We are committed to creating lasting impact for our investors, teams, businesses, and the communities in which we live. As a private partnership, we lead with conviction and a culture of collaboration, advantages that enable us to innovate investment approaches, unlock opportunities, and create exceptional outcomes. Our global platform invests across five focus areas: Private Equity, Growth & Venture, Capital Solutions, Credit &Capital Markets, and Real Assets. In these focus areas, we bring deep sector expertise and wide-ranging capabilities. We have 24 offices on four continents, more than 1,850employees, and approximately $185 billion in assets under management. Bain Capital's Tech Opportunities business (baincapitaltechopportunities.com) aims to help growing technology companies reach their full potential. We focus on companies in large, growing end markets with innovative or disruptive technology where we believe we can support transformational growth. Our dedicated, tenured team has deep experience supporting growing technology businesses—bringing together differentiated backgrounds in private and public equity investing as well as technology operating roles. We invest behind fundamental long-term tailwinds as technology penetrates across industries, creating a large and growing number of investment opportunities. To learn more, visit www.baincapital.com . Follow @BainCapital on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).About Nexxus HoldingsNexxus Holdings, Inc ( www.nexxus-holdings.com ), a single family office founded by Tim Babich, is an opportunistic investment vehicle and holdings company focused on special situations and frequently investing in opportunities where technological efficiencies in their respective industries is the driving factor.

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