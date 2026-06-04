New Business Book 'Your Character Is Your Culture' Challenges Leaders To Rethink Corporate Culture From The Inside Out

Every person matters because a transformed character transforms culture.” — Dave Sparkman

WACONIA, MN, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As companies continue to adjust to workplace changes, rising employee burnout and growing pressure for transparency are pushing executives and organizational scholars to place greater emphasis on workplace culture and the ways employees and leaders shape organizations through their actions.In his book Your Character Is Your Culture (2026, Indie Books International ), Dave Sparkman, former Senior Vice President of Culture at UnitedHealth Group (UHG), argues that lasting organizational change begins with personal accountability and shared values, not corporate slogans or top-down mandates.Sparkman draws on UHG's transformation between 2009 and 2018, painting a picture of how the company worked to reshape leadership behaviors and internal culture to sustain the growth of one of the nation's largest healthcare organizations.Sparkman's key to success centers on the idea that culture is a reflection of the collective character of the people within an organization."Every person matters because a transformed character transforms culture," Sparkman writes.In the book, Sparkman challenges the 6Ps corporate strategy, Plans, Platforms, Programs, Policies, Processes and Projects, arguing that relying too heavily on them, rather than the beliefs and behaviors underneath, is where many culture initiatives fall short.Sparkman encourages leaders to build environments where employees genuinely connect with organizational values and apply them consistently in daily decision-making.The transformation at UHG began under then-CEO Steve Hemsley with the support of leadership consulting firm Senn Delaney.The company adopted the DURAM framework, a five-step approach covering Diagnose, Unfreeze, Reinforce, Apply and Measure, designed to help leaders identify unhealthy workplace behaviors and replace them with more collaborative and accountable practices.Sparkman says one of the most important parts of the process was clearly defining the company’s core values: integrity, compassion, relationships, innovation and performance."Words matter," Sparkman writes, explaining how the language organizations use to define their values can mean the difference between a thriving culture and a stagnant one.Without clear definitions, employees are left to interpret words like integrity or innovation on their own, often in different directions, undermining the very culture a company is trying to build.Rather than leaving culture change to executives and HR alone, UHG created voluntary employee groups, known as Culture Ambassadors and Culture Facilitators to reinforce company values within teams and encourage open communication across departments.The book also introduces "Spring Training," a recurring workshop model where teams practiced applying company values to real workplace situations.Sparkman structures the book's major lessons into 18 "Trail Markers," practical leadership principles for improving workplace trust, communication and accountability, underscoring his belief that culture is not a one-time initiative but a commitment that must be continually revisited.The SPARK framework, a five-part approach, is introduced at the end of the book to give leaders a practical roadmap for building lasting cultural alignment as workplace demands continue to evolve.Your Character Is Your Culture is written for executives, managers and HR professionals seeking a practical approach to enterprise-wide culture change.About Indie Books InternationalIndie Books International ( www.indiebooksintl.com ) serves as an independent publishing alternative for business thought leaders, experts, and authorities to create impact and influence.

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