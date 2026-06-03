The House Hospitality Intelligence Newsletter The FS Agency Logo

New newsletter from travel publishers Amber S. Hoffman and Eric Hoffman helps hotels close the AI visibility gap as guest search shifts to AI tools.

Exceptional hotels are losing guests to their AI visibility gap every day, and almost no one is talking about it. The House exists to change that.” — Amber S. Hoffman

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FS Agency today announced the launch of The House, a newsletter delivering AI-driven revenue intelligence to hotel general managers, marketing leaders, and hospitality operators. The publication helps properties understand and close what its founders call the Hotel AI Discovery Gap — the growing distance between how a hotel markets itself and how AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude actually understand and recommend it.

The launch comes as guest behavior shifts away from traditional search. Travelers who once typed "best hotel in Portland" into a search engine and compared a list of options are increasingly asking AI tools far more specific, experience-driven questions — where to find a rooftop cocktail with a view, a hotel with a great weekend brunch, or a wine tasting nearby.

Instead of a list of ten options, they receive a single confident answer, often before a hotel's website is ever visited.

The House argues that this shift moves the competition from the property level to the experience level. A hotel is no longer a single listing but a collection of offerings — rooms, dining, spa, events, and weddings — each of which must be clearly understood by AI to surface when a guest asks. When AI platforms cannot confidently describe an offering, they recommend a competitor they can, costing hotels bookings and revenue that never become visible in any dashboard.

The shift is now backed by industry data. According to Amadeus's Travel Dreams 2026 report, 69% of travelers say they are confident that AI summaries provide enough detail to make an informed choice without any further investigation — and the share of travelers using chatbots for travel inspiration has tripled in five years, rising from 6% to 18%, putting AI on par with celebrity and influencer recommendations.

Hoteliers are taking note: optimizing for both traditional search engines (SEO) and AI platforms (GEO) ranked as the single most important strategy for driving customer demand in 2026, cited by 38% of hoteliers. "What this data confirms is that the decision is increasingly being made inside the AI answer, not on your website," said Amber S. Hoffman. "If most travelers now trust an AI summary enough to skip their own research, then the property that AI can describe clearly is the property that gets booked. That is exactly the gap The House is built to help hotels close."

Each issue of The House delivers strategy and intelligence to help hospitality leaders improve their visibility across AI platforms and drive AI-driven revenue across rooms, food and beverage, spa, and events. The newsletter accompanies a growing library of hospitality content from The FS Agency, including practical guidance on Generative Experience Optimization and digital storytelling for hotels.

The House is published by Amber S. Hoffman and Eric Hoffman, founders of The FS Agency, an AI consulting and marketing firm that helps hospitality brands close the AI visibility gap and drive measurable revenue. The agency's work spans AI SEO, content strategy, and Generative Experience Optimization — the discipline of structuring a property's digital presence so AI platforms can understand and confidently recommend it. Amber S. Hoffman is a published author and a recognized voice in hospitality and travel marketing who has spoken at World Travel Market, ITB Asia, TBEX, and Boutique Hotel News, and whose culinary travel guides were produced in partnership with the Costa Brava and Emilia Romagna tourism boards.

"We are not marketers who learned about hospitality — we are travelers and operators who learned about marketing, and that distinction is everything," said Amber S. Hoffman, co-founder of The FS Agency. "Exceptional hotels are losing guests to their AI visibility gap every day, and almost no one is talking about it. The House exists to change that."

The House delivers what most hotels are missing: a clear view of how AI platforms describe their property — and what to fix to win bookings across rooms, dining, spa, and events. Each issue turns the AI visibility gap from an invisible revenue leak into a problem leaders can actually solve. The FS Agency helps hospitality brands close the Hotel AI Discovery Gap to drive more revenue. Hotels and hospitality leaders can subscribe to the newsletter for free to The House and explore the agency's hospitality services online.

What is the Hotel AI Discovery Gap

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