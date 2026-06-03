Tuebora Announces Tuebora 3.0, Introducing Identity Intelligence and AI Agent Governance for Modern Identity Programs

New platform innovations help organizations simplify identity governance, accelerate implementation, and improve visibility, intelligence, and user experiences.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tuebora today announced Tuebora 3.0, a major platform release introducing new capabilities designed to help organizations modernize identity governance through continuous intelligence, AI-assisted identity engineering, AI Agent Governance, and highly customizable user experiences.The release introduces three major platform innovations: the Identity Intelligence Platform, AI Agent Governance, and Tuebora Studio powered by stimul8.ai , all built on a new Unified Identity Graph foundation. Together, these capabilities help organizations gain better visibility into identity ecosystems, simplify implementation and customization, improve governance outcomes, and reduce total cost of ownership.As identity environments continue to grow in complexity, organizations face increasing challenges understanding identity posture, prioritizing governance activities, adapting to changing risks, and governing new forms of automated execution. Tuebora 3.0 is designed to help organizations move beyond traditional administration and periodic reviews toward a more intelligent, explainable, and continuously optimized approach to identity governance.“For years, identity governance has been built around configuration, administration, and periodic review. We believe the next generation of identity platforms must deliver continuous intelligence, explainable decision-making, and governed execution,” said Sanjay Nadimpalli, Founder and CEO of Tuebora. “Tuebora 3.0 introduces the foundation for that vision through Identity Intelligence, AI Agent Governance, a Unified Identity Graph, and AI-assisted identity engineering capabilities that help organizations simplify governance while improving outcomes.”Identity Intelligence PlatformAt the center of Tuebora 3.0 is the Identity Intelligence Platform, which continuously analyzes identity-related signals across directories, applications, governance systems, infrastructure, and cloud environments.The platform helps organizations assess identity posture, identify governance gaps, understand risk concentration, prioritize governance activities, and continuously refine identity programs over time. It can also be used before major modernization initiatives to evaluate governance maturity, identify onboarding priorities, and guide implementation strategies.AI Agent GovernanceA key addition in Tuebora 3.0 is AI Agent Governance, extending governance capabilities beyond traditional identity systems to include autonomous and semi-autonomous AI agents.As AI agents increasingly participate in enterprise workflows, organizations require visibility into how agents operate, what systems they interact with, who is accountable for their actions, and how execution aligns with governance policies.Tuebora AI Agent Governance provides capabilities including:* Agent discovery and inventory management* Ownership and accountability tracking* Delegation and execution lineage visibility* Execution-time governance controls* Risk-aware policy enforcement* Shadow agent detectionThe capability is designed to help organizations establish trust, accountability, and governance for AI-driven operations while enabling continued innovation.Tuebora Studio Powered by stimul8.aiTuebora 3.0 also introduces Tuebora Studio, powered by stimul8.ai, the company’s AI Development Environment for Identity Systems.Tuebora Studio enables organizations to design, validate, document, deploy, and evolve identity artifacts through AI-assisted workflows and guided recommendations. The capability simplifies application onboarding, identity schema design, workflow creation, lifecycle configuration, policy definition, access reviews, governance modernization, and migration initiatives.By reducing manual effort and improving consistency across identity programs, Tuebora Studio helps organizations accelerate delivery while maintaining governance rigor and auditability.Unified Identity Graph and No-Code ExperiencesUnderlying the platform is the new Unified Identity Graph, which connects identities, access, applications, governance controls, ownership relationships, and operational activity into a single relationship-aware model that provides the context required for intelligent governance decisions.Tuebora 3.0 also introduces enhanced no-code user experience customization capabilities, allowing organizations to tailor experiences for different personas, departments, business functions, and governance roles without writing code. These capabilities help improve adoption while significantly reducing customization effort and ongoing maintenance costs.This flexibility enables organizations and service providers to deliver identity governance services efficiently while maintaining visibility, governance controls, and tenant isolation.AvailabilityTuebora 3.0 is currently available for customer preview and early access engagements, with demonstration environments becoming available later this month. General availability is planned for July 2026. For additional information or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.tuebora.com About TueboraTuebora is an Identity Governance and Administration platform that brings together identity lifecycle management, access governance, privileged access, non-human identity governance, AI Agent Governance, and Identity Intelligence into a unified platform. Through visibility, intelligence, automation, and explainable governance, Tuebora helps organizations simplify identity management while improving security, compliance, and operational efficiency.

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